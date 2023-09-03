Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Serenity Forge, Video Games | Tagged: Long Gone Days, This I Dreamt

Long Gone Days Releases New Trailer Aiming For October Release

Check out the latest trailer for Long Gone Days, as Serenity Forge revealed they will be releasing the game sometime this October.

Indie game developer This I Dreamt, along with publisher Serenity Forge, have released a new trailer for their upcoming RPG, Long Gone Days. The game has been on Steam in Early Access for over five years, as the team based in Santiago, Chile, has slowly been improving the wartime title about a young man in the middle of a war. Now it appears we'll finally be getting the full version of the game as they are currently aiming to release it for PC and all three major consoles on October 10th. Enjoy the trailer below as we now wait out the next six weeks to play it.

"Long Gone Days is an RPG set in the real world about human connection during war, focusing on civilians, language barriers, and borders. Follow Rourke, a young man trained from birth to be a sniper for The Core— a subterranean paramilitary state. Born and raised in the undergrounds of a private military company called The Core. On his first mission, he is sent to the surface under orders of great significance. Motivated to finally be able to show the fruits of his training, he carries out his first orders to perfection only to find out that The Core was far from being the noble organization he thought he knew."

A Nuanced Look at War: Experience the clash of modern conflict against civilian life through the contrast of intense RPG combat and slower, slice-of-life gameplay.

Experience the clash of modern conflict against civilian life through the contrast of intense RPG combat and slower, slice-of-life gameplay. Communication is Key: As Long Gone Days is set in the real world, you'll encounter several language barriers. Recruit interpreters in order to communicate with others and forge bonds beyond borders.

As Long Gone Days is set in the real world, you'll encounter several language barriers. Recruit interpreters in order to communicate with others and forge bonds beyond borders. Keep Morale High: Choose dialogue options wisely to boost morale in battle. Every character has distinct personality traits and motivations.

Choose dialogue options wisely to boost morale in battle. Every character has distinct personality traits and motivations. Sniper Mode: Long Gone Days has two battle systems. Using Rourke's rifle, spot your enemies and take down your targets.

Long Gone Days has two battle systems. Using Rourke's rifle, spot your enemies and take down your targets. No Random Encounters: Long Gone Days features front-view, turn-based battles with a body-targeting system. Every battle is hand-crafted and directly related to the plot.

