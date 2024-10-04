Posted in: Fortnite, Games, Hasbro, Video Games | Tagged: clue, Connect Four, Guess Who?, Look North World

Look North World Will Add Classic Board Games in Fortnite Creative

Look North World has announced several classic board games will be added to Fortnite Creative, such as Clue, Connect Four, and Guess Who

Look North World, a UGC game studio and publisher led by Alexander Seropian, announced a new partnership with Hasbro to bring several of their tabletop board game titles to life in a new way using Fortnite Creative. Using their own island code, players will be able to take on titles such as Clue, Guess Who, and Connect Four as 3D interactive environments. We have details about the first one, a version of Clue, for you below.

Murder Mystery: Clue

The first title Murder Mystery: Clue reimagines the classic Clue game within Fortnite, bringing the iconic experience in a new format. This new version incorporates Clue themes into a popular murder-mystery style game, featuring round-based gameplay with a countdown timer. Players vote on different maps and are assigned hidden roles such as Killer, Detective, or Guest, each with specific win conditions. This new take on Clue offers a highly replayable experience, blending nostalgia with engaging gameplay that resonates with today's players.

Following the launch of Murder Mystery: Clue, two more iconic titles are set to arrive in Unreal Engine for Fortnite: Guess Who, which is scheduled to release later in October, and Connect Four, which is currently slated for December. These adaptations blend nostalgia with modern gameplay, offering a fresh twist that reimagines these classic board games for today's Gen Z audiences.

"Bringing our classic games into new mediums like Fortnite is a key strategy as we continue to grow our digital games portfolio through both licensing and internal development," said Eugene Evans, SVP of Digital Strategy and Licensing at Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro. "We start with games that have attracted fans for decades, and when we partner with a studio like Look North World, we know they understand the essence of what makes these games resonate with players. Look North World brings UGC innovation while staying true to the principles of our original games, creating experiences that are both nostalgic and engaging for new audiences."

"Look North World moves at the speed of culture to deliver the experiences gamers want on the platforms where they are already playing and creating. We are excited to work with Hasbro, a brand that understands the power of user-generated content as a unique opportunity to connect with passionate gamers. Hasbro is embracing community-driven trends—bringing iconic games like Clue, Guess Who, and Connect Four into the spaces where players are most engaged," commented Alex Seropian, Founder and CEO of Look North World.

