Lord Winklebottom Investigates Set To Launch In Late July

Independent developer and publisher Cave Monsters announced that Lord Winklebottom Investigates will be released this month. If you haven't seen this weird and ridiculous game yet, this is a 1920s murder mystery title that has been set in a point-and-click adventure setting. You take on the title role of Winklebottom, who is a dashing giraffe detective complete with the tophat and smoking pipe, one of the finest in his field. With a story inspired by the works of Agatha Christie and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes novels, the game takes on the theme of a classic British murder mystery that you are now in charge of solving. And yes, everyone in this story is an animal dressed up in the same era as you try to find the killer. The game will launch on July 28th for PC on Steam as well as Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles.

It's the 1920s and the world's foremost detective is about to embark on his most challenging case yet. A mysterious invitation to an isolated island results in a grisly murder and a race against time to track down the killer. Thankfully, in this world that's not quite like our own, there's nobody better to crack the case than the great detective and gentleman giraffe, Lord Winklebottom. Join Lord Winklebottom and his steadfast companion Dr Frumple as they investigate the murder of their old friend. Uncover clues, interview suspects and solve puzzles to crack the case, capture the killer and uncover the horrifying dark secret at the heart of the Isle of Barghest! Full English voice acting.

An original 1920s inspired soundtrack featuring live instruments.

Play as a gentleman giraffe!

Unique 2D hand painted artwork.

Animals of all shapes and sizes!

Streamlined point and click interface.

Collection of bizarre characters to interrogate!

Dozens of puzzles to solve!