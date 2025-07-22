Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Games, Lost Ark, Video Games | Tagged: Amazon Games

Lost Ark Adds Brand-New Paradise System For July 2025 Update

Lost Ark has revealed the latest content coming in the July 2025 update, as they welcome players to Paradise, or is it Hell?

Amazon Games revealed their plans for the July 2025 update being released for Lost Ark, as the latest content launches tomorrow, July 23. Going with the name Welcome to Paradise, the game will include the all-new Paradise progression system, which will feature Elysian, Crucible, and Hell. You'll also see Aegir Solo along with solo mode improvements, plus the usual upgrades and quality-of-life additions. You can read the dev notes here and see the latest developer video, as they have more patch notes on their website.

Lost Ark – Welcome To Paradise

The true combat depth only begins once your new seasonal gear, called Legacy of Paradise power, reaches a certain level. For example, Paradise: Hell features a wide variety of unknown content and hidden mechanics, encouraging constant exploration and challenges. It will have an easy difficulty so that it's accessible to all players. At a high level, the goal of this system is twofold: deliver fresh experiences and give players an easy method of acquiring rewards on a per-character basis for faster progression. Paradise is a new type of seasonal content with weekly activities that can be completed on each character. Season One will run from July 23 through November 12. It will provide both weekly and seasonal rewards, split into three distinct activities—Elysian, Crucible, and Hell. Your character must be Item Level 1580+ and clear the quest Blazing Flame of War in Kurzan South to participate.

