Lost Ark Drops Frosty Fate Update With Third Anniversary

Lost Ark is looking to celebrate the game's Third Anniversary this month, as the Frosty Fate update brings some new additions

Amazon Games released a new update for Lost Ark this month, as Frosty Fate brings a ton of new content, along with the game's Third Anniversary celebration plans. The content includes the second half of the Kazeros Raid, as well as a new Karma progression system and Tier 4 bracelets. As to the Anniversary, they will celebrate with their Festa of Arkesia, a celebration for all the heroes in Arkesia, if you decide to attend. We have the dev notes below, but you can read the finer patch notes on their blog.

Lost Ark – Frosty Fate

Kazeros Raid Act 2: Requiem of the Floating Nightmare – Furthering the story of the war in North Kurzan, the Allied Forces have set out to create a strong barrier to protect their forces, but they face Brelshaza in a harsh, icy battleground, providing the perfect backdrop for Brelshaza's own chilling new powers. Kazeros Raid: Act 2 is an 8-player raid that features two gates and will require Item Level 1670 for Normal Difficulty or 1690 for Hard Difficulty. Rewards include Shadow of Karma and Destiny Stones, as well as Tier 4 Bracelets.

