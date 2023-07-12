Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Games, Lost Ark, Video Games | Tagged: Amazon Games, Lost Ark

Lost Ark Launches The July Update With New Additions

Amazon Games has added some new horrifying content to Lost Ark, as the July update beings about the Kakul-Saydon Legion Raid.

Amazon Games has officially launched the July 2023 update for Lost Ark, bringing with it some truly horrifying content and additions to the game. As you can see from the clown looking to destroy your life below, the biggest addition is the Kakul-Saydon Legion Raid, which will give you an entirely new challenge to overcome. The team has also added new events for you to take part in, an epilogue for you to follow, and some quality-of-life upgrades to the game. We have notes of what's been added below, and you can get finer details about it all in their latest blog.

Elgacia Epilogue: Following the events of the Elgacia quest, players can dive into the Elgacia Epilogue and experience new quests and new rapport NPCs. Players can find their friends and help them discover new futures while they share celebrated memories from their travels.

Following the events of the Elgacia quest, players can dive into the Elgacia Epilogue and experience new quests and new rapport NPCs. Players can find their friends and help them discover new futures while they share celebrated memories from their travels. Kakul-Saydon Inferno Legion Raid: Lost Ark players will test their metal in the new Inferno difficulty Kakul-Saydon Legion Raid. Inferno difficulty rewards players with titles, achievements, Stronghold structures and more to showcase their victory to other heroes of Arkesia.

Lost Ark players will test their metal in the new Inferno difficulty Kakul-Saydon Legion Raid. Inferno difficulty rewards players with titles, achievements, Stronghold structures and more to showcase their victory to other heroes of Arkesia. Music Box of Memories: Experience new stories about the inhabitants of Arkesia with the Music Box of Memories. The Music Box of Memories is the vestige of ancient civilization long gone, manifesting as a gadget that can be played with 'Memory Orbs', a new collectible. Players can gain hints from various continents and progress quests to collect Memory Orbs and earn rewards.

Experience new stories about the inhabitants of Arkesia with the Music Box of Memories. The Music Box of Memories is the vestige of ancient civilization long gone, manifesting as a gadget that can be played with 'Memory Orbs', a new collectible. Players can gain hints from various continents and progress quests to collect Memory Orbs and earn rewards. Maharaka Festival: The summertime Maharaka Festival returns with unique games where players can earn valuable progression rewards ahead of the incoming new raids in August. This month's special activity is the "Run, Mokokos!" section of the Maharaka Festival where players will compete and race to the finish line as a Mokoko, dodging obstacles as they go.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!