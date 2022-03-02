Lost Ark Receives New March Update With Added Storylines

Amazon Games has released a new update for the month of March into Lost Ark, bringing a bevy of content that will keep you busy for a while. The primary addition to this is the introduction of Kadan, which is a brand new storyline that comes with its own quests set apart from the main thread. Within it, you'll experience two new islands, cinematic moments, an amazing new Abyss Raid, a new end-game activity, and more. We have some of the details for you below along with screenshots of what you'll see as the update is available now.

Lost Ark Story Epiisode – Kadan Experience a new storyline, complete with its own quests, new islands, and cinematic moments. These quests will include a cast of new and returning characters as you learn more about the Sidereals and search for the legendary Kadan, the first Guardian slayer, in your journey to find the final Ark. Players will need to have completed Feiton, alongside comepleting the following quests: 'Yorn – Let There Be Light', 'Whispering Islet – Start of Our Story', and 'Illusion Bamboo Island – End of the Trials' as a prerequisite before embarking on the new end-game questlines. Both Isteri & Illusion Bamboo islands are recommended for players at item level 1100.

Abyss Raid – Argos Encounter an entirely new end-game activity: Abyss Raids. Similar to Guardian raids, players will need to work together to defeat a Guardian before the time expires, with a limited number of revives available to the party. Abyss Raids will pit eight players against a Guardian- but these are bigger, badder, and much more difficult than your average Guardian. Players will need to progress through three distinct phases as they work together to vanquish their titanic foe. In the three phases, the Guardian will grow more powerful with different mechanics and attack patterns. Each phase has its own rewards (collectable once a week), and different item level requirements for players to participate. Argos will be available through the Abyss Raid Statue in major cities.