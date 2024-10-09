Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Games, Lost Ark, Video Games | Tagged: Amazon Games, Arkesia Ignited

Lost Ark Releases The New Arkesia Ignited Update Today

Lost Ark will release a brand new update today for October 2024, as players will experience the new haunting Arkesia Ignited update

Article Summary Explore North Kurzan, a new continent with quests and adventures in Lost Ark's Arkesia Ignited update.

Ignite Servers provide players with rapid progression and tutorials in a unique boot camp experience.

Tier 4 Progression revamps gearing, adds new materials, and enhances Ark Passive for character builds.

Hyper Awakenings introduce powerful skills and upgrades for every class in Lost Ark.

Amazon Games will release a new update today for Lost Ark, as the October 2024 update brings horror with the Arkesia Ignited update. Among the new additions incluides a new continent called North Kurzan, along with a new Tier 4 progression system, and the new Ignite Servers. We have the dev notes for you below as you can get more details in their latest blog.

Lost Ark – Arkesia Ignited

North Kurzan Continent – A new continent with a vast array of new adventures, quests, and activities. Kurzan was overwhelmed by the Demon Legion and the Chaos Guardians, ushering Arkesia toward the imminent revival of Kazeros. Along with providing new quests and adventures, North Kurzan also serves as the entry point to Tier 4, where players can unlock the Kurzan Front and Kenuart Fortress.

A new continent with a vast array of new adventures, quests, and activities. Kurzan was overwhelmed by the Demon Legion and the Chaos Guardians, ushering Arkesia toward the imminent revival of Kazeros. Along with providing new quests and adventures, North Kurzan also serves as the entry point to Tier 4, where players can unlock the Kurzan Front and Kenuart Fortress. Ignite Servers – Available one to each region, Ignite Servers rapidly arm a group of reinforcements with the gear, skills, and knowledge to enter the battle against Kazeros. Ignite Servers teaches players the basics of Lost Ark in a special environment, quickly letting participants learn about key systems. Players will begin their journey at Voldis as if they've completed the Voldis World Quests in a tailored experience that serves as a specially constructed boot camp. The servers will be active for seven weeks.

Available one to each region, Ignite Servers rapidly arm a group of reinforcements with the gear, skills, and knowledge to enter the battle against Kazeros. Ignite Servers teaches players the basics of Lost Ark in a special environment, quickly letting participants learn about key systems. Players will begin their journey at Voldis as if they've completed the Voldis World Quests in a tailored experience that serves as a specially constructed boot camp. The servers will be active for seven weeks. Tier 4 Progression Systems – Systems update player progression, gearing, and paths to power. Gear Progression earned from the Kenuart Fortress, and through Gear Transfer, will be converted to Tier 4 Gear, requiring new honing materials to complete honing and advanced honing. Additionally, Tier 4 Accessories have been added with Engraving Updates, as well as Tier 4 gems to increase base Attack Power and more. Finally, Lost Ark welcomes Ark Passive, a new way to approach building your character, overhauling many of the character-build systems in Tier 3 and adding new effects.

Systems update player progression, gearing, and paths to power. Gear Progression earned from the Kenuart Fortress, and through Gear Transfer, will be converted to Tier 4 Gear, requiring new honing materials to complete honing and advanced honing. Additionally, Tier 4 Accessories have been added with Engraving Updates, as well as Tier 4 gems to increase base Attack Power and more. Finally, Lost Ark welcomes Ark Passive, a new way to approach building your character, overhauling many of the character-build systems in Tier 3 and adding new effects. Hyper Awakenings – Hyper Awakenings offers a new major power increase for every class in Lost Ark. There are two power upgrades included in the system. Hyper Awakenings enhance the power of the Awakening Skills, and Hyper Awakening Skills introduce new skills that can be used with a separate key in a new skill slot.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!