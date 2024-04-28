Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Games, Lost Ark, Video Games | Tagged: Amazon Games

Lost Ark Reveals Content Roadmap From May-July 2024

Amazon Games has a lot of cool plans on the way for Lost Ark, including the Thaemine Epilogue and the new South Kurzan Continent.

Amazon Games has released a new set of reveals Lost Ark content, as they laid out the roadmap of what's coming over the next three months of 2024. Some of the major highlights of content on the way include the new Thaemine Epilogue, along with a new Trial Guardian Raid with the Hanumatan, a new Chaos Assault that will take over a lot of the game, and the addition of the new South Kurzan Continent. We have the cliff notes for you below as you can read the finer details in the dev's latest blog.

Lost Ark – May-July 2024 Roadmap

Thaemine Epilogue:- In May, players who have cleared Thaemine Hard will experience the Darkness Legion Commander's Epilogue in a new story. The quest, "Shadow of the Moon" can be acquired from Knight Oscar in Luterra Castle. Players can pay him a visit to learn more about what has happened with Thaemine after his recent assault on Arkesia.

In May, players who have cleared Thaemine Hard will experience the Darkness Legion Commander's Epilogue in a new story. The quest, "Shadow of the Moon" can be acquired from Knight Oscar in Luterra Castle. Players can pay him a visit to learn more about what has happened with Thaemine after his recent assault on Arkesia. Chaos Assault (Part 1 and 2): The first part of the Kurzan Prelude Event, Chaos Assault, will arrive in May. Players will need to head to Mount Zagoras, where Chaos has taken hold, and defeat hordes of enemies by entering Distorted Chaos rifts that will open in Mount Zagoras. Players can earn special powders that can be exchanged for special rewards at the event shop, as well as earn a special new drop called Wishful Embers. Chaos Assault will continue with new activities in part two, titled Return of the Dragon, which will launch in June.

The first part of the Kurzan Prelude Event, Chaos Assault, will arrive in May. Players will need to head to Mount Zagoras, where Chaos has taken hold, and defeat hordes of enemies by entering Distorted Chaos rifts that will open in Mount Zagoras. Players can earn special powders that can be exchanged for special rewards at the event shop, as well as earn a special new drop called Wishful Embers. Chaos Assault will continue with new activities in part two, titled Return of the Dragon, which will launch in June. South Kurzan Continent: In June, players Item Level 1580 and above will be able to enter Kurzan, a harsh, barren land. With the arrival of the Red Moon, strange events have begun occurring across Arkesia. A mysterious, pungent red liquid is corrupting the Sea of Gienah, and people fear that it could be an omen of the return of the Demon Lord Kazeros. Researchers in Arthetine have investigated this substance, and determined its origin to be Kurzan. Adventurers will need to set out to South Kurzan to continue these investigations.

In June, players Item Level 1580 and above will be able to enter Kurzan, a harsh, barren land. With the arrival of the Red Moon, strange events have begun occurring across Arkesia. A mysterious, pungent red liquid is corrupting the Sea of Gienah, and people fear that it could be an omen of the return of the Demon Lord Kazeros. Researchers in Arthetine have investigated this substance, and determined its origin to be Kurzan. Adventurers will need to set out to South Kurzan to continue these investigations. Maharaka Festival: Celebrate the summer on the Maharaka Paradise Event Island, located east of Luterra in the Sea of Gienah. Players will be able to hit the pool and participate in an event race, transforming into a Pirate Mokoko to jump, headbutt, and dash their way through a swimming race before attempting to defeat a giant rubber duck. Players can expect to earn some fun summer rewards and progression items.

