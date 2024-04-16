Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Games, Lost Ark, Video Games | Tagged: Amazon Games

Lost Ark Reveals Details For April Update Coming Out Tomorrow

Amazon Games will launch the April 2024 update for Lost Ark tomorrow, bringing with it one of the hardest raids in the game's history.

Amazon Games have revealed the details of what's coming to Lost Ark in their April 2024 update, set to launch into the game tomorrow, April 17. being called Darkness Unleashed, this all-new content will bring about the new Thaemine Legion Raid, which the team is boasting will be the game's hardest raid to date. Players will also get the new Transcendence progression system, the Veskal Guardian Raid, several add-ons, cosmetics, items, and more. We have the dev notes below and you can get the full details in their latest blog.

Lost Ark – Darkness Unleashed

Thaemine Legion Raid: Thaemine the Legion Commander of Darkness has finally appeared under the red sky. Despite the efforts of adventurers to fend off demons in Luterra, the allied forces failed to stop Thaemine from summoning his fortress, the Dark Baratron. Track Thaemine to Dark Baratron and face him as the war between Light and Darkness wages in an 8-player Legion Raid. The entry item level for the Thaemine Legion Raid is item level 1610 or higher for Normal and item level 1630 or higher for Hard.

Thaemine The First: Beginning on April 20 at 10am PT, players can participate in Thaemine The First, a special race to clear the original— and hardest— difficulty of the Thaemine Legion Raid. Clearing will be a challenge, even for the most experienced adventurers, but will result in a variety of prestigious rewards.

Transcendence: Gear Transcendence is a new system in which players can reinforce and improve their gear's basic effects by using ancient power sealed within ruins. This will manifest through increased damage and defense, with some special abilities for both DPS and Support playstyles.

Veskal Guardian Raid: Veskal is a new 1630 Guardian Raid that will be released alongside Thaemine. Veskal is a Chaos Guardian who hunts enemies by using sound waves. He needs to be stopped before his angry screech overwhelms Arkesia. Players will be able to clear the raid once a day for increased rewards, a chance to receive higher-level Fate Embers and a chance to earn the Purification Level 1 Legendary Galewind Rune.

