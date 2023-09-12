Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Games, Lost Ark, Video Games | Tagged: Amazon Games, Lost Ark

Lost Ark Reveals Final Details To September 2023 Update

Amazon Games reveals the last few details to what's on the way for the September update being added to Lost Ark this week.

Amazon Games have released the last few notes for their next update to Lost Ark, revealing what's to come as part of the September 2023 update. Some of the new features coming this time around include the new Jump-Start Servers, designed to give players a fresh beginning with a fast way to progress in several areas so you do not have to grind to get to a decent place to play with others. Specifically created for lapsed players or newcomers who don't want to feel left out. Other content additions include Primal Island Battle Royale, Yoz's Jar, a new Ark Pass, and several adjustments to endgame content. We got more details from the devs below, and you can get the full rundown on their latest blog.

Lost Ark Jump-Start Servers

In addition to receiving the previously mentioned materials that provide faster vertical and horizontal progression, such as honing materials, card packs, and more; players will get a South Vern pass to "Jump-Start" a character immediately to Item Level 1415. Jump-Start servers will be isolated from other servers, with independent PvE matchmaking, Party Finder, Marketplace, and Auction House. This allows restarting players to have an independent experience that's unaffected by existing servers/regions. When players have succeeded in their journey from Mokoko to a veteran adventurer, the Jump-Start Servers will be reconnected to the rest of their region.

Primal Island Battle Royale

A new Lost Ark battle royale style event where heroes of Arkesia will have to face off in an arena against other players and hordes of ferocious dinosaurs on Primal Island, fighting to defeat their opponents and be the last one standing. The arena is open to competitors item level 1490 and higher.

Yoz's Jar & Amethyst Shard Shop

Yoz's Jar is a new consumable that will introduce a variety of Epic and Legendary skins. Players can break down skins for "Cloth", which can be used with a Jar to roll a new skin from a determined list. Yoz's Jar and Cloth will be sold in the store. The Yoz's Jar system will also be updated to include 1,000 Amethyst Shards when the result is an Epic skin. New purchase options will be added to the Amethyst Shop, including Silver, Dawn skins, and various reagents for players to customize their skins.

New Ark Pass

The latest Ark Pass, Mokoko Kindergarten Ark Pass, will add new ways for players to earn impactful rewards just by playing. Players can complete missions to progress through 30 Ark Pass levels, and with each level reached, new rewards will be unlocked and earned. The regular Ark Pass is free and grants a variety of helpful rewards, such as Pheons, honing material selection chests, pirate coins, and even a Legendary Card Pack. Those interested in more rewards and cosmetics can exchange Royal Crystals for two premium reward tracks (Premium & Super Premium) which each layer in additional rewards to the leveling track.

