Lost Ark Reveals Under The Arkesian Sun Update Release Date

Amazon Games revealed more details for the August update to Lost Ark called Under The Arkesian Sun, including the release date. The update comes with some new options as it will finally introduce the Pet Ranch to the game. This is a brand new Stronghold location where players can play and interact with their pets, which will earn you valuable Pet Expertise points that go toward the new Cookie Workshop. After building up your expertise, you can then upgrade your pets to Legendary Pet status! Which will give them new powerful skills, an extra Pet Inventory storage slot, and new customization options to choose from. We have a snippet of the update below, but you can read the full patch notes here, as the update goes live on August 24th.

PET RANCH OVERVIEW

In the Pet Ranch, your Pets are training to become stronger while generating valuable resources. Pets earn Pet Expertise to level up, while producing Jam Cookies you can exchange for rewards. But Pets can't continue to earn Expertise and produce Jam Cookies without some well-deserved breaks. To balance your Pet's morale, the Pet Ranch is separated into two sections; the Cookie Workshop and the Ranch.

RANCH & COOKIE WORKSHOP

In the Ranch, Pets regain Morale while they relax and play with other Pets. Pets can either be placed in the Ranch or the Cookie Workshop as they regain morale or spend it while creating Jam cookies, but not both at the same time. Working in the Cookie Workshop will decrease a Pet's morale, and a Pet without morale can no longer produce Jam Cookies.

Pets earn both Expertise and Jam Cookies simultaneously in the Cookie Workshop, and when the Pet's Expertise reaches max it can be upgraded. You can unlock additional Cookie Workshop slots through Stronghold research to place more Pets and increase your output. The amount of Jam Cookies produced depends on the Pet's grade, increasing as the Pet is upgraded from Rare to Epic to Legendary. Before we dive into the items and rewards you can exchange Jam Cookies for, let's dive into why you want to earn Pet Expertise— upgrading your Pets to Legendary.