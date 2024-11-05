Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lost Eidolons: Veil Of The Witch, Ocean Drive Studio

Lost Eidolons: Veil Of The Witch Launches Into Early Access

Lost Eidolons: Veil Of The Witch is now available on Steam as the game has entered Early Access, with a new trailer out now

Article Summary Lost Eidolons: Veil Of The Witch hits Steam Early Access with a gripping new trailer.

Explore a haunting island, confront the undead, and unravel mysteries with strategic gameplay.

Engage in fast-paced, tactical grid-based combat against diverse enemies and scenarios.

Build a diverse team, forge bonds, and uncover pieces of your forgotten past.

Indie game developer and publisher Ocean Drive Studio has officially released Lost Eidolons: Veil Of The Witch into Early Access on Steam. The game has been going through several testing phases over the past year or so, but now we finally have a playable version of the game they're still working on. Along with the launch comes a new trailer for you to check out here.

Lost Eidolons: Veil Of The Witch

A remote island besieged by the dead. A shipwrecked traveler plagued by lost memories. A mysterious witch in a realm between life and death. Her motives are hazy. But the offer is simple: become her champion and bring hell to her enemies. In exchange, you'll gain a power others would kill for: The chance to live again. Now, cast headlong into a power struggle that threatens to upend the world, it's up to you to assemble your party, blaze a trail, and uncover the memories of your former life.

Craft your moves and crush your foes with crunchy grid-based combat that's fast and mean. Face off against a variety of enemies, from crazed Imperial cultists to the flesh-hungry Fallen, most of whom will wreck your day before you can blink. That is unless you take advantage of all the tools at your disposal: persistent upgrades, environmental hazards, elemental interactions, weapon affinities, skill synergies, and more! The road to your enemies' door is long and treacherous, and no two journeys are alike. Choose your path and navigate choice-driven random encounters that can either lend you the advantage or rip it cruelly away.

As you journey across the island, you'll meet a crew of misfits and killers battling demons of their own. Grow your bonds, learn their stories, and help them regain the things they've lost. But it's not all about other people. Each time you die, you'll also collect new shards of your own memory and slowly piece together the puzzle of the life you lost… and the man you came here searching for…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!