Lost Epic Will Officially Be Released On PlayStation & PC In July

Oneoreight and Team EarthWars announced this weekend that Lost Epic finally has an official release date for PC and PlayStation consoles. The game has been on PC in Early Access for some time now as the team has slowly been making improvements and adding content for people to try out. Now we know the final version of the game will be coming on July 28th as the PC version will get the full upgrade and it will be available for both PS4 and PS5 that day. We got the latest trailer for you down below as we now wait out the next two months to see what they got.

Step into the land of Sanctum as the God Slayer and defend humanity from divine tormentors. Unleash mystical powers alongside stalwart allies, including NPCs and summoning other heroes playing Lost Epic in the quest to defeat the Pantheon of Six. Engage in fierce 2D combat using weapons and their Divine Skills. Level up deeply-customizable characters through an expansive skill tree. Craft items and enchantments to strike fear into the hearts of the devilish deities.

Available starting today in Steam Early Access, explore the most dangerous world to date: the dark Abyss. Defeat new bosses Cecilia and The Ruling King to obtain the Eyes of God. Use them to peer through the mists to discover previously unseen paths in pre-existing areas and find the final world of Lost Epic. These mysterious depths host three difficult new foes: the God of Everlasting Darkness, the Twin Gods, and the Ancient God itself. Use the Eyes of God to witness the world's creation and speak with old Gods in the new Black Cat event. Wield the mighty Regalia, the chosen blade of The Ruling King.and coming in version 1.0,. Revisit Altu after defeating Cecilia for a new quest and receive new missions from other familiar NPCs.

New features arriving at launch on all platforms include the Sky Spire, a new world with a mighty raid boss. Work together with other players, using new stamps to help communicate even across different languages to tackle this fearsome foe together — or find a way to solo her. Begin using the Staff, capable of materializing anima to aid in battle, or take up the Shield to bash through enemies or throw it at foes. Earn a new material to enhance weapons and items. Play as new characters from Earth's Dawn, and utilize new items to slay gods with powers from another world.