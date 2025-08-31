Posted in: Games, Humble Bundle, Video Games | Tagged: Bossa Studios, Lost Skies

Lost Skies Confirmed Full Version Release This September

Lost Skies is almost ready to fly on its own, as the game will be gliding out of Early Access with Version 1.0 in September

Team up with up to five friends or go solo to explore vast floating islands packed with secrets and puzzles.

Customize your own skyship, turning it into a floating home or powerful warship for epic aerial battles.

Master grappling hooks, wingsuits, and skyship combat as you face colossal enemies and endless exploration.

Developer Bossa Studios and publisher Humble Games releaed this official release date this past week for Lost Skies, as the game will be out in September. The game has been in Early Access, receiving several updates, as theyteam has been slowling gliding toward Version 1.0. Now we know the game will be fully released on September 17, 2025. With the news comes a brand-new launch trailer, which we have for you here, as we'll see it out in a few weeks.

Lost Skies

In Lost Skies, team up with up to five friends to explore four vast, unique floating islands teeming with ancient ruins, intricate puzzles, and hidden secrets. Design and build your own custom skyship that will serve as your home and warship, as you take on colossal enemies in the sky. Master the grappling hook for seamless navigation, harness advanced technology to manipulate gravity, and shape your path through the open skies full of endless possibilities.

