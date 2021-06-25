Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Cards Surface Including Dragapult Prime

Yesterday, the Pokémon TCG announced the details of their 25th Anniversary Set. Celebrations will be a special set like Shining Fates and Champion's Path, meaning that booster boxes and loose booster packs won't be sold. Instead, these products can be acquired in special Celebrations products including an Elite Trainer Box, Pin Collections, a Figure Collection, and more. These products will feature Black Star Promos… and a few have already leaked today, revealing aspects of the set's style. Let's take a look.

In their major announcement, the Pokémon TCG confirmed that Celebrations would bring back many old styles of cards including Lv.X cards, Prime, Dark & Light Pokémon, Trainer-specific Pokémon, and more. A Brazilian source has leaked a few of the Black Star Promos from Celebrations products, allowing us to confirm that these cards will also be illustrated in the style appropriate to the card-style's era. We got our first looks at:

Dragapult Prime

Mimikyu δ (This is a "Delta Species" card, which is a classic style showcasing a Pokémon with a different typing than normal)

Light Toxtricity

Hydreigon C

Zacian Lv.X

These cards will not be in the numbered Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Set but will instead be Black Star Promos in the ongoing SWSH Promos set. They are, however, indicative of the style of cards that we will see in Celebrations, which I think is quite exciting.

Looking at the below products, we cannot confirm where most of these items will appear, with the obvious exception of the Dragapult Prime. Products like the Ultra-Premium Collection and the Collector's Chest will get multiple promo cards, so I think it's a good bet that one or more of these will appear throughout those.

October 8th, 2021

Celebrations Collection—Dragapult Prime

Celebrations Collection—Lance's Charizard V

Celebrations Collection—Dark Sylveon

Celebrations Deluxe Pin Collection

Celebrations Elite Trainer Box

Celebrations Mini Tins

Celebrations Special Collection—Pikachu V-UNION

October 22nd, 2021

Celebrations Premium Figure Collection—Pikachu VMAX

Celebrations Ultra-Premium Collection

October 2021, specific date TBA

Celebrations Collector Chest