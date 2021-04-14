Magic: The Gathering – Strixhaven Launches Tomorrow On Magic Arena

On Thursday, April 15th, school will finally be in session! Magic Arena, the digital interface for Wizards of the Coast's premier trading card game, Magic: The Gathering, will be adding Strixhaven: School of Mages, the newest upcoming set for the illustrious game.

To commemorate the launch of this new set, Wizards of the Coast has created a short (seven-question long) quiz helping "prospective Strixhaven students" determine which college of study they will be joining. You can find that on the Strixhaven website by clicking here! Or, if you just wish to take the quiz to get the sleeve for your college, you can simply enter the following codes into Magic Arena and get them that way (this is an easy way to get all five, no less!):

Silverquill: DebateDuelists

Witherbloom: SwampPunks

Quandrix: MathWhizzes

Prismari: ArtClub

Lorehold: RockJocks

A couple of weeks after the new set launches on Arena, there will be an event called the College Cup, in which players will represent their Strixhaven college of choice. From the announcement in the "State of the Game" for April 2021:

There will be three ways to score points for your favorite college during these events: adding sleeves on your deck (college sleeves are available from the quiz above), using an avatar from your college (available from the Mastery Web), and bringing the tome from your college (the pet available through the Mastery Pass). The more items you bring, the more points your college will score.

Finally, as per an increasing need for sideboards in Best-of-One games due to the Companion creatures of Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths as well as the new Lesson spell subtype, Wizards of the Coast has decided that Bo1 sideboards will be limited to seven cards per deck. This may be disheartening for some, but to avoid overpowering these cards it is justified that Wizards implements this change.

