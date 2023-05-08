Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Part 45: Connecting Cards Row 2 Our spotlight on Pokémon TCG's special Crown Zenith set continues as we cover the second row of Kouki Saitou's special connecting collection.

The Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG has come to an end. Three years of expansions dedicated to the region of Galar, with some love for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl's revitalization of Sinnoh and Pokémon Legends: Arceus's introduction of the ancient region of Hisui, have led to this moment. Crown Zenith, a special set celebrating the Sword & Shield era, was released on January 20th, 2023. It was primarily an adaptation of Japan's VSTAR Universe set and also featured a collection of cards that were cut from other English-language sets and more. Like other special sets including Champion's Path, Shining Fates, Celebrations, and Pokémon GO, Crown Zenith packs were found in special branded products like Premium Collections and Elite Trainer Boxes rather than booster boxes. This set featured the Galarian Gallery subset, which introduced Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, originally called "Art Rares," to the hobby, which set the standard for the following Sword & Shield era, which used these card types as their primary Secret Rares. In today's installment of this Crown Zenith spotlight, let's take a look at the next line of Kouki Saitou's collection of nine connecting Illustration Rares from the Galarian Gallery subset.

We begin with Bidoof, one of the most memed Pokémon of all time, who kicks off the second row of this connecting Pokémon TCG image. It is placed under Riolu, above Paras, and to the left of Pikachu. Bidoof is drawn here on the ground as some beautiful, amber, autumn leaves kick up around it. Saitou uses elements of nature beautifully to accentuate each species' color palette in this larger image, which makes the cards function individually well. It's just like the Duskull up in the top right corner of the image, which uses purple fog to create ghostly vibes.

In Japan, the Pikachu Illustration Rare at the center of this image was the chase card we didn't know would be a chase card! These cards in VSTAR Universe could only be pulled in God Packs of that Japanese set. There are multiple kids of VSTAR Universe God Packs, including one just made up of this nine-card collection. Thankfully, the English-language Pokémon TCG made it easier for us, as any of these can be pulled in any pack.

Turtwig is the sixth overall piece, finishing out the second row. It is below Duskull, to the right of Pikachu, and directly above the final card in the image, Mareep. This Turtwig looks overjoyed as it peers out at the passing yellow petals, which we saw in yesterday's previews actually come from flowers pictured in the Paras card, which is one row down and all the way in the left corner of this gorgeous piece.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Galarian Gallery subset.