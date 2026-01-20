Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Ysbryd Games | Tagged: Brlka, Love Eternal

Love Eternal Receives February Steam Launch Date

Having been in development for a couple of years, Love Eternal finally hasd a launch date, as we'll see the game arrive in February

Article Summary Love Eternal launches on Steam in February, blending unconventional horror with precision platforming.

Play as Maya, a teenager trapped in a surreal realm ruled by a selfish, powerful god.

Experience hand-drawn pixel art, gravity-defying gameplay, and atmospheric horror soundtrack.

Navigate challenging puzzles and a psychological narrative filled with choices and eerie encounters.

Indie game developer Brlka and publisher Ysbryd Games have confirmed the official launch date for their upcoming game, Love Eternal. If you haven't seen the game before, this is an unconventional horror platformer in which you play a young girl trying to escape the domain of a selfish god. We've played the game a few times at the last two PAX West events and absolutely loved the title. Now everyone will get a chance to play the full version when it drops onto Steam on February 19, 2026.

Love Eternal

A mundane family dinner becomes a waking nightmare for teenager Maya. One minute, she's dealing with her frustrating parents; the next, the dinner table's empty, the house destroyed, and the remaining husk has been spirited away into a cavernous, eerie alternate dimension. Escape the echoing chambers of a decaying fortress, avoiding deadly traps and altering gravitational forces, and confront the powerful deity who kidnapped Maya.

Dash through the crumbling chambers of a labyrinthine castle filled with puzzle-like challenges, leaping, flipping, and strategically landing out of danger's way. Plan your jump arcs to ensure Maya smashes through floating stones that trigger her ability to flip gravity in midair, which is essential for you to maintain careful control of Maya's momentum. Avoid razor-sharp spikes, shifting lasers, and other deadly obstacles in precision platforming trials.

Behold the liminal spaces of a desolate, ancient landscape, littered with towering statues and rotting structures illuminated by blinding spotlights across its many biomes, from dank, dripping caverns to underwater grottos. Encounter other wandering victims abducted by the callous god, and brave meetings with eerie visions of Maya's loved ones, now transformed into horrifying aberrations.

Gorgeous hand-drawn pixel art graphics bring the god's realm to life alongside meticulously handcrafted animations boasting many thousands of frames.

A lush, atmospheric score, equal parts unsettling and beautiful.

Responsive, snappy controls provide challenges with a sense of mastery and acrobatic accomplishment.

A psychological horror narrative contorts and unfolds to reveal choices beyond comprehension.

