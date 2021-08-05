What Pokémon TCG Packs Come In The Marnie Tournament Collection?

Tomorrow, one of the most anticipated Pokémon TCG products of the year will hit shelves. This is a bit of a strange one because it's not a new set. It has nothing to do with this year's landmark 25th Anniversary either. So what other product could possibly garner enough hype to match those? It's the Marnie Premium Tournament Collection. This box is unique in its desirability among collectors. While the Pokémon TCG scalping crisis is all but over, this product is going for more than double MSRP ahead of its release. The promo cards in the box are currently being sold for more than the box itself. This is mostly because Marnie is an incredibly popular character, but it also comes down to the reception of the Japanese version of one of the box's promo cards. The Full Art Marnie Trainer card was released in Japan's Shiny Star V set, where it eclipsed the value of the Shiny Charizard VMAX. The English-language Pokémon TCG opted to not include the card in Shining Fates and instead released it as a guaranteed promo, along with another Marnie promo, in this box. Aside from the promo cards, though, many collectors are wondering what packs will come inside of this box. I was lucky enough to open one of these in advance so I can tell you exactly what to expect.

The Pokémon TCG packs included in the Marnie Premium Tournament Collection box are:

1 Sword & Shield: Darkness Ablaze

1 Sword & Shield: Vivid Voltage

2 Sword & Shield: Battle Styles

3 Sword & Shield: Chilling Reign

In addition to the promo cards and seven packs of modern sets, there's a lot in this box to appreciate. Stay tuned this weekend for a full opening and review of the Marnie Premium Tournament Collection Box, which is well worth the hype.