LudoNarraCon 2025 Announces Dates For May Event

LudoNarraCon 2025 has been announced, as Fellow Traveller will hold the narrative game-focused event in early May on Steam

Article Summary LudoNarraCon 2025 set for May 1-5 on Steam, focusing on narrative-driven games across various genres.

Enjoy over 30 demos, 50 narrative games, and 15 hours of talks from top creators and media figures.

Event includes fireside chats, panels, and a major story-rich games sale, live May 1-5 Pacific Time.

Don't miss Sam Lake's fireside chat and get exclusive insights into anticipated narrative titles.

Publisher Fellow Traveller has confirmed the dates for LudoNarraCon 2025, as the narrative-focused games event will take place in early May. Running from May 1-5, putting a focus on video games that have put a greater focus on storytelling and narrative design. And we're not just talking visual novels or lengthy RPG titles, as there are a few dozen titles across multiple genres. What's more, they will also be holding multiple livestreams featuring interviews and panels with people who have been working hard on these titles. We have more details for you below as it will kick off in about a week and a half.

LudoNarraCon 2025

Fans can enjoy a selection of playable demos from some of the most hotly anticipated upcoming narrative titles, as well as a program of in-depth talks with notable media and game creators, including Lucy James (Friends Per Second) hosting a fireside chat with Sam Lake (Remedy Entertainment). Our digital narrative games festival returns for its seventh year from May 1 – 5! Check out our full lineup for this year's event below, including our official selection of 50 narrative games, 15 hours of in-depth talks with notable media and game creators, 30 demos and a massive story-rich games sale!

LudoNarraCon is held on Steam. There will be a dedicated event page live that will include all the panel, fireside chat and game streams, the official selection of games, demos, discounts and more. The event page will go live on May 1, 10am Pacific and will remain live until May 5, 10am Pacific. Our main stage theatre will feature 15 hours of in-depth talks with notable media and game creators on topics related to narrative games. Check out the full program of panels, fireside chats and other sessions here and take an early look at some of the games made by our speakers!

