Lumberhill Now Has An Official Release Date Of June 13th

Publisher All in! Games and developer 2BIGo will finally be releasing Lumberhill onto Steam on June 13th, 2021. The game will have you working as a team of lumberjacks to solve puzzles and build many an object while trying to achieve everything within a certain time limit and earn stars. it's kind of like Overcooked, but with lumberjacks. The game will also be headed to Nintendo Switch this Fall if you're looking for a console version. You can check out a new trailer for it below as it will be out in a few weeks.

In Lumberhill, a lumberjack's life is no walk in the park. Trees can (and will) fling you off cliffs—to say nothing of angry hogs, and you never know when lightning will start a raging wildfire, but man cannot live on sawdust alone, so needs must! If you're going to get the job done right, you'll have to put your teamwork skills to the test with up to four players in local or online multiplayer. If you want to get to know what it's like on the wild side, split your team in half and take nature's side as an angry ram and keep your lumberjack friends from completing tasks in PvP mode. As you progress through varied worlds, not only will the scenery change but the tasks too. Coax cute little piglets in Hawaii, steal eggs from pterodactyls when you time travel to Dino World, and chase after mischievous monkeys in Asia. Through it all, collect an array of fun skins and see what's the craziest screenshot you can get. Put your teamwork skills to the test with up to 3 additional friends in local or online multiplayer or PvP, or play alone in solo mode

Get your butt kicked by nature

Complete orders in a wide variety of challenging, time-limited levels

Deal with chaotic random events such as wildfires, meteor showers, and pirate attacks

Unlock new exciting worlds and a wide variety of skins as you progress

Find unexpected routes and ways of doing things

Throw pandas around and evade dinosaurs

Probably kick your friends off the map by accident a lot (or on purpose—we don't judge)