Mabinogi Announces New Update Coming In Two Parts

Mabinogi is getting a new two-part chapter, as the first part to Chapter 8: G26 - Winds of Fate will be released on July 11.

Nexon has released new details this week for their game Mabinogi, as players have a new chapter of content to play with some new additions. Chapter 8: G26 – Winds of Fate will be released in two parts, as players will be getting the first half on July 11, while the second half will follow on August 8. The team is keeping the details a secret for now as they plan to reveal everything in a livestream on July 9. Until then, we have the teaser trailer for you here as we wait for the show in a few days.

Mabinogi

Enter the mystical land of Erinn, where a century-old battle threatens the balance of the known world. Explore exotic locales, defeat mighty foes and follow the path to destiny. With the unique Rebirth System, your character can be reborn and live their life over and over again, allowing you to try out all the talents, quests and skills you want without losing progress.

