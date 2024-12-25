Posted in: Games, Nexon, Video Games | Tagged: Mabinogi

Mabinogi Receives Free Astrologer – Part One Update

Nexon has dropped a new update for their MMORPG Mabinogi, as you're getting several additions with the first part of the Astrologer update

Nexon dropped the first of a two-part update for Mabinogi, as players can experience the first half of the Astrologer update. The crux of this is that they have incorporated a celestial theme that introduces the new Astrology talent to the mix, along with an all-new epic journey with twin Astrologers, Neal and Delaney, which will have players unlock the mysteries in the stars as part of their mythos. We have more details below, as Part Two will arrive sometime in Q1 2025.

Mabinogi – Astrologer: Part One

Astrologers are gifted individuals who study star patterns to uncover truths about the past, present, and future. They possess a flexible talent, allowing them to customize their skills using the Celestial Conjunction. Players choosing the Astrology talent after rebirthing will join Neal and Delaney on their shared journey—a pilgrimage steeped in tradition and knowledge. Neal's focus on simplicity and self-discovery contrasts with Delaney's curiosity and quest to find her true purpose, creating a narrative that resonates with players of all kinds.

Master the Battle Astrology Talent

The Astrology talent blends celestial wisdom with combat prowess, allowing players to channel the power of the stars through their skills and weapons. Key features include:

Battle Astrology Mastery: Influence cause and effect to reshape combat encounters.

Influence cause and effect to reshape combat encounters. Celestial Conjunction: Customize skills with constellations for added effects, enhancing strategy and creativity.

Customize skills with constellations for added effects, enhancing strategy and creativity. Hand of Destiny: Build a deck of cards to complement your combat style, activating unique effects with every draw.

Build a deck of cards to complement your combat style, activating unique effects with every draw. Astral Reave, Nova Blast, and More: A suite of cosmic attacks, from space-ripping strikes to gravity-defying movements.

Exclusive Astrologer Weapons and Abilities

Astrologers wield unique tools of the trade:

The Scythe: Once a ritual instrument, now a formidable weapon infused with stellar energy.

Once a ritual instrument, now a formidable weapon infused with stellar energy. The Orb: A mystical artifact that reflects the possibilities of the future, aiding Astrologers in battle and beyond.

Astrologers will also gain access to the Stellar Citadel, a repository of astrological knowledge and power, where they can amplify their mana reserves and hone their talents. When players wish to see what the future may holds, they must visit the citadel.

