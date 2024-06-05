Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mad Mushroom

Mad Mushroom Reveals Multiple Games During OTK Games Expo

Mad Mushroom revealed four new games this week as they took part in the OTK Games Expo, including Atomic Picnic and Splodey.

Splodey, a 2D explosive platformer with a $10K speedrun challenge, launched live at the event.

Claws & Chaos, a strategic autobattler with hand-drawn art, hits the scene with a demo soon.

Atomic Picnic enters Steam Early Access in September, with a 3rd playtest available now.

Indie game developer and publisher Mad Mushroom revealed four new games during the During OTK Games Expo that happened earlier this week. The four games that came out on the stream were Splodey, Claws & Chaos, Rumble Club, and Atomic Panic. We have the details on all four for you below as all of these games are either announced or already out.

Splodey , developed by Send It Studios, was revealed and launched LIVE at the OTK Games Expo today. This 2D platformer uses twin-stick controls for throwing explosive potions instead of jumping. With over 100 challenging levels, it offers a tough experience for platformer enthusiasts. Mad Mushroom is also hosting a $10,000 streaming speedrun challenge during launch. Interested? Let me know – I have Splodey review codes available!

, developed by Send It Studios, was revealed and launched LIVE at the OTK Games Expo today. This 2D platformer uses twin-stick controls for throwing explosive potions instead of jumping. With over 100 challenging levels, it offers a tough experience for platformer enthusiasts. Mad Mushroom is also hosting a $10,000 streaming speedrun challenge during launch. Interested? Let me know – I have Splodey review codes available! Claws & Chaos , a strategic autobattler by Parhelion Studio, was also revealed live during the show with a launch date set for later this year. A demo will be available during Steam Next Fest from June 10-17. Featuring hand-drawn animals battling for survival in a collapsing kingdom, this auto-chess game requires tactical skill and strategic planning.

, a strategic autobattler by Parhelion Studio, was also revealed live during the show with a launch date set for later this year. A demo will be available during Steam Next Fest from June 10-17. Featuring hand-drawn animals battling for survival in a collapsing kingdom, this auto-chess game requires tactical skill and strategic planning. Rumble Club is receiving updates, including Gadget Game mode, new cosmetics, and increased Quest progress with friends. On June 24, Season 2 debuts with fantasy-themed cosmetics, new maps, Rumble Run mode, and an enhanced Super Rumble Pass. Rumble Club, a physics-based party brawler launched in April by Mad Mushroom, is available on Steam, Epic Game Store, iOS, and Android.

is receiving updates, including Gadget Game mode, new cosmetics, and increased Quest progress with friends. On June 24, Season 2 debuts with fantasy-themed cosmetics, new maps, Rumble Run mode, and an enhanced Super Rumble Pass. Rumble Club, a physics-based party brawler launched in April by Mad Mushroom, is available on Steam, Epic Game Store, iOS, and Android. Atomic Picnic launches into Steam Early Access in September 2024, with a new playtest live RIGHT NOW at OTK.to/AP. The third playtest introduces character-specific skills, a new miniboss, a new weapon, upgrades, and bug fixes. Atomic Picnic, a cooperative third-person shooter roguelike by BitCake Studios, features four players known as "Loners" who battle monsters, collect loot, and face massive bosses in a vibrant, ruined world.

