Madden NFL 22 Will Hold Ratings Week On ESPN

Electronic Arts has partnered with ESPN to show off all the player ratings for Madden NFL 22 throughout their shows next week. Always one of the most controversial reveals of the game, the Player Ratings either draw praise or ire from fans and players alike as the game shows where they have ranked everyone in the game. Well, now they're doing it in style with professional analysts and hosts on ESPN across several shows who will ultimately promote and scrutinize every decision. We have more info about it below as everything will kick off on July 26th.

"The annual release of the new Madden is a kind of national holiday for NFL fans – they love it, the players love it and we love being able to partner with EA on this weeklong event," said Andy Tennant, senior coordinating producer for ESPN's Madden Ratings. "Our coverage will be replete with analysis and behind-the-scenes storytelling about the making of the latest edition of the most iconic sports video ever. If you play, if you're thinking about playing, we've got you covered."

"Madden Ratings have become a milestone for football culture each year and are among the most anticipated, talked about and debated topics across the sports landscape," said Julie Foster, Vice President Marketing, EA SPORTS. "We are excited again to reveal Madden NFL 22 player ratings with ESPN after teaming up last year and can't wait to see what fans have to say."

All of the excitement will culminate in a SportsCenter special breaking down the ratings process on Friday, July 30 at 7 p.m. on ESPN, where Louis Riddick and Mina Kimes will interview players and reveal additional ratings. New this year, NFL alumni ratings adjustors, like Chad Johnson, Marshawn Lynch and Alex Smith, will be part of the coverage, helping reveal the ratings in the kickoff show, primetime special on Friday and daily on First Take. The schedule for Madden Ratings Week: