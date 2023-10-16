Posted in: Electronic Arts, eSports, Games, Madden NFL, Video Games | Tagged: Madden NFL 24

Madden NFL 24 Championship Series Boasts New Records

EA Sports revealed the Madden NFL 24 Championship Series has been doing awesome numbers in viewership and participation this year.

EA Sports revealed some new stats for the Madden NFL 24 Championship Series, as their esports system has been doing well in a few areas. The organization boasted that over 48,000 MCS games have already been played, with MCS 24 registration up 10% compared to the entire MCS 23 season. On top of that, the recent Ultimate Kickoff also set the record as the most-watched Madden esports competition. Which they were happy to report an increase in average minute audience (AMA) of 62% year-over-year. We got more info about the reveal below as the season is now underway.

"MCS 24 is our biggest season yet – with record-breaking viewership and participation," said Andrew Echanique, American Football Esports Commissioner, EA. "The stage is set for the remainder of the MCS 24, with our Ultimate Challenges expected to deliver a simple and consistent format to drive rich engagement opportunities on the road to the Ultimate Madden Bowl."

After battling through online ladders and the elimination phase, the top four Madden NFL 24 competitors –Wesley, JonBeast, Abram, and TJ – have advanced to an in-person final to be broadcast live from EA's state-of-the-art broadcast center in Redwood City on October 18. Most Feared features a $125,000 USD prize pool and valuable qualification points toward the Ultimate Madden Bowl. Fans can tune in at 6:30 PM ET and earn rewards on the official Madden NFL 24 Twitch and YouTube channels. Content drops will be available throughout the broadcast. You must link your EA account and Twitch or YouTube account to be eligible, learn more here. Most Feared is the first in a series of monthly Ultimate Challenges, which are designed to provide a steady cadence of competition and content for players and fans. Ultimate Challenges include four tournaments tied to seasonal moments and in-game beats running from October through January with $500,000 USD in total prizing. All points and prizes for each challenge are identical.

