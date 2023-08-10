Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Madden NFL, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, Madden NFL 24, nfl

Madden NFL 24 Gives Superstar Deep Dive Update

Check out the latest video and blog from EA Sports as the team goes over the Superstar role, improvements, and more in Madden NFL 24.

EA Sports has a new video and blog out from their Gridiron Notes this week, as they go over Superstars in Madden NFL 24 and how they play a role. The team has taken another deep dive into the mode, which makes its return in this entry to the franchise, as you'll be able to utilize special bonuses and abilities for players who make their way through the ranks as a rookie player that you create. We got a snippet from the latest blog below, along with a video showing off the highlights.

"The journey to stardom in Madden NFL 24 begins with you as a rookie, entering the NFL draft as a QB, RB, WR, LB, or CB, with Coach Prime, Deion Sanders as your mentor. We've brought back a modernized version of a playable NFL Combine to get you started on your journey, giving you a chance to showcase your skills in mini-games like the 40-yard dash, bench press, broad jump, and 3-cone shuttle.

Your performance in each combine drill will impact your draft stock, especially where you rank in each drill compared to your peers from the real-life 2023 NFL Combine. It will also determine what rewards you will earn that can be applied to improve your ratings prior to the draft.

Your starting ratings, based on the archetype chosen at avatar creation, will determine your range of possible outcomes for each combine drill – a small, agile running back will be more likely to excel at the 40-yard dash and 3-cone drill than a big, bruising back, who's more likely to excel at the bench press, for example.

After completing the combine mini-games, you'll compete in position-specific drills that will increase or decrease your position in the draft. The pressure is on to shine and secure the bag as a projected top-10 NFL Draft pick.

Coming out of the Combine, you'll have the opportunity to participate in the Combine Interview – a nod to Superstar modes from the past – where you'll answer timed, football-themed trivia questions that will further dial in your actual draft position – the more questions answered correctly, the higher you may raise on draft boards.

After completing the combine, the next stop is the NFL Draft, where your draft position is based on your overall performance at the Combine, and the positional needs of each team (there's also an override setting in the initial League set-up that will allow you choose any team you'd like if you want to skip the draft process). As a member of the 2023 Draft Class, you'll be drafted by teams in the biggest need of your position based on team needs prior to the 2023 NFL Draft.

