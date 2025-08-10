Posted in: eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Madden NFL 26, Madden NFL Championship Series

Madden NFL Championship Series Announces Eleventh Season

The Madden NFL Championship Series returns this week, giving gamers a chance to compete in their own extensive NFL competition

EA Sports and ChallengerMode have come together again for the 11th Season of the Madden NFL Championship Series, tied to the release of Madden NFL 26. As it has been in the past, this is a chance for gamers to get in on a Super Bowl of their own, as they will compete over the entire NFL Season for a chance to become the Madden Bowl champion. We have the finer details released below as players can currently sign up to compete in the Kickoff Challenge, starting on August 16.

Madden NFL Championship Series 26

The MCS enters its 11th season as an open competition facilitated through Madden Ultimate Team (MUT) that will allow eligible players to compete for the opportunity to become the greatest Madden player in the world. This series of competitive events will be built around key NFL moments spanning from Kickoff and culminating before Super Bowl. Each key moment will consist of an online competition that leads to a live, in-person finale.

EVENTS

The following are eligible events in which registered players will be able to earn MCS points for the chance to compete in the Madden Bowl:

Kickoff Challenge

Ladders: 8/16-8/17, 8/22-8/24

Elimination: 8/30-8/31

Live Event: 9/10

Most Feared Challenge

Ladders: 9/13-9/14, 9/20-9/21

Elimination: 9/27-9/28

Live Event: 10/15

Zero Chill Challenge

Ladders: 11/7-11/9

Elimination: 11/22-11/23

Live Event: 12/10

Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ)

Ladders: 12/13-12/14, 12/20-12/21

Elimination: 1/3-1/4

Live Event: 1/21

Madden Bowl – February 2026

EARN MUT PACKS

Earn a MUT Pack for competing in eligible MCS events (limit 1 per MCS event, 4 per MCS 26 season). For more details, see maddenchampionship.com/rules

HOW TO COMPETE

Register at MaddenChampionship.com! You must be at least 16 years old, and must be a resident of the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, Mexico, Spain or Ireland. Competitors can compete on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation5, and PC

Ladder Play

Registered players will begin their journey by competing against one another to rise up the leaderboards

All participants will compete in MUT H2H with matchmaking and tournament administration performed by Challengermode

Elimination

The top 544 players from Ladder Play will face off in a single-elimination bracket. Seeding will be based on Ladder Play finishes, with advanced placement for the top 32. All players will earn MCS points, which are adjusted based on player finish and will determine placement in the Madden Bowl.

Live Event

The top 8 players will advance to a live, in-person broadcast at Full Sail University. Each live event winner will earn prizing.

Madden Bowl

The top 13 accumulative points earners from the MCS 26 events will earn a spot in the Madden Bowl, as the final spot will be the winner of the LCQ.

