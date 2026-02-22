Posted in: DreadXP, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Grimtaste Studios, Runt

Gothic Visual Novel Mystery Game Runt Gets a Free Demo

A new gothic visual novel mystery title called Runt has a new free demo out as the game will take part in Steam Next Fest

Play as Runt Strayer, the youngest son of a dead cult leader, as mystery grips the town of Skipclaw.

Gather clues, interrogate brothers, and navigate politics in a branching narrative with multiple endings.

Investigate an ominous blood message and survive in a post-apocalyptic world ruled by darkness.

Indie game developer Grimtaste Studios and publisher DreadXP dropped a new demo this week for their upcoming rural gothic visual novel mystery game Runt. The demo will give you a chance to experience a bit of the opening story without getting into spoiler territory. The demo is live right now as it will also be a part of Steam Next Fest from February 23 until March 2.

Runt

In Runt, players step into the shoes of Runt Strayer, the 19-year-old youngest of five brothers, the last surviving sons of a dead cult leader who once called himself the Mouth of God. On the fifth anniversary of their father's death, the brothers discover a horrific message written in blood across their boarded-up church pulpit: 5 Days. With the town of Skipclaw sealed behind protective walls and humanity no longer the apex predator, Runt must investigate the omen before the fifth day arrives, and choose who to accuse. Will you be able to guess right?

Runt is a branching narrative experience where you'll gather clues by speaking to townspeople, interrogating your brothers, and navigating the suffocating politics of survival. The order of conversations, the questions asked, and the conclusions drawn will all shape the outcome at the end. Over five days, you will investigate every brother and their secrets, build or fracture relationships with masked townsfolk, survive in a world haunted by otherworldly creatures, and decide who is responsible. On the final day, upon choosing a culprit, you'll see one of over a dozen endings.

kipclaw is a town in isolation. After a mysterious apocalyptic event cloaked the world in pervasive darkness, horrific creatures have emerged and replaced humans as the dominant predators. To survive, the townspeople must stay in the light, cover their skin, and hide their faces behind masks. Inside the walls, safety is fragile, suspicion is constant, and the Strayer family, architects of the town's defenses, sit at the center of it all. Dialogue choices build hidden stats that influence how characters respond to you and which clues reveal themselves. The kind of person you become will determine which truths you're able to uncover, and which ones you'll never know.

