For Honor Releases New Juren Hero For Mid-Season Update

For Honor has a mid-season update happening this month, as they have a new hero in Juren and some events to take advantage of

Article Summary For Honor drops new Wu Lin hero Juren with unique, chaotic feats and game-changing abilities.

Mid-season update launches January 29, including free week access until February 5 (Feb 9 on Ubisoft Connect).

Starter Dominion limited-time mode returns January 29 – February 12 for a leveled playing field.

Hero Fests and Last Hero Standing Throwback Event add fresh ways to play and unlock characters.

Ubisoft has revealed the next mid-season update coming to For Honor, as the game will be getting a new hero with Juren. Juren is a member of the Wu Lin faction and will be a highly skilled warrior to add to the mix, along with an all-new Throwback Event, three Hero Fests, and the return of Starter Dominion. The update will launch on January 29, and at the same time, you will have a chance to play the game for free for a solid week, until February 5 (or February 9 if you play on Ubisoft Connect). The team also confirmed the game's Ninth Anniversary celebration will take place from February 12–19, where you can earn a free Battle Outfit and Ornament. We have more dev notes for you below.

For Honor – Juren

A member of the Wu Lin faction, a vicious and immensely talented warrior. Once one of the emperor's greatest fighters, Baiyan was confident and selfish. After he was betrayed, Baiyan swore he would serve no one but himself and now heads to Heathmoor to prevent General Zhi from ruling over the Wu Lin. Wielding the Fang Tian Hua Ji, the Juren's fighting style is relentless, chaotic, and selfish, traits that all manifest in his four feats:

Feat 1: Expendables – Juren can earn HP and Stamina by killing his own minions, a first in For Honor.

– Juren can earn HP and Stamina by killing his own minions, a first in For Honor. Feat 2 : No Friend of Mine – Juren's allies become visible on enemy radar for 30 seconds. Any ally that dies during the 30 seconds gives Juren a permanent shield.

: – Juren's allies become visible on enemy radar for 30 seconds. Any ally that dies during the 30 seconds gives Juren a permanent shield. Feat 3 : Last Man Standing – Grants Juren a buff for each dead ally.

: – Grants Juren a buff for each dead ally. Feat 4: God Among Men – All enemies and allies (excluding himself) take more damage, letting Juren stand out and thrive in the chaos.

Starter Dominion Returns

The limited-time game mode, Starter Dominion, returns from January 29 – February 12. Starter Dominion levels the playing field as much as possible, disabling Gear Perks, Feats, Stamina, and Revenge.

New Hero Fests

Hero Fests are weeklong periods when specific Heroes become free to play. Gladiator will be free on February 19, Kyoshin will be free on February 26, and Gryphon will be free on March 6.

Last Hero Standing Throwback Event

The Last Hero Standing game mode makes a return for one week, starting on February 26. An homage to For Honor's original trailer, Last Hero Standing is a 1v1v1 competitive game mode.

