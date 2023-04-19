Konami Announces New eFootball Partnership With Pumas Konami and Pumas have announced a new partnership, bringing the football club over to eFootball in the next title.

Konami announced a brand new partnership this week tied to the eFootball franchise as they have formed a new deal with Pumas. Like previous deals before them, this brand new collaboration with Club Universidad Nacional, A.C. will bring the Auriazules to the series with an exclusive video game partnership, giving fans a chance to play as the team and utilize its individual members as part of their quest to glory. And in return you'll start seeing the video game logo and more pop up around the stadium and other branding for the club. We got more info below, along with a promo trailer and a quote from Konami about the new deal.

"As the exclusive Official Football Video Game Partner of Pumas, Konami will receive all the support from Pumas, so that together they can achieve the best experience to all the users of the video game. Konami thanks to its technology and the support from Pumas, will seek to attract fans from all over the world to learn more about eFootball, with exclusive events and promotions for their users. Konami is running a special in-game promotion in eFootball, where members of the current Pumas squad can be signed to the "Dream Team" of any eFootball user. Pumas card art celebrating the announcement have been made to commemorate the partnership and will be available on April 20 to coincide with the latest update to eFootball."

"For several decades, Konami, through the eFootball franchise have partnered with clubs that have a shared value about football," said Yuta Kose, President, Konami Digital Entertainment Inc. "Pumas and its supporters are the epitome of this and are a perfect partner to continue guiding our effort to expand the brand awareness of efootball within the Mexican market and among the greater Latin American market wherever in the world fans call home."