Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: hangar 13, Mafia: The Old Country

Mafia: The Old Country Releases Mocap Developer Diary

Check out the latest developer diary for Mafia: The Old Country, as they talk about working with the cast in motion capture

Article Summary Hangar 13 showcases Mafia: The Old Country's detailed motion capture process with the cast.

Step behind the scenes and discover how cinematic realism brings Enzo Favara to life.

Set in 1900s Sicily, the game explores the brutal rise of organized crime through immersive gameplay.

Mafia: The Old Country launches August 8, 2025, blending narrative depth with stunning visuals.

Developer Hangar 13 and publisher 2K Games have another developer diary for Mafia: The Old Country, this time going over the mocap performances for the game. This is about as behind-the-scenes as you can get, as they talk with the team about working with the cast to do motion capture for the title, bringing these characters to life with the most advances capture techniques available. Enjoy the latest video here as the game will be released on August 8, 2025.

Mafia: The Old Country

Uncover the origins of organized crime in Mafia: The Old Country, a gritty mob story set in the brutal underworld of 1900s Sicily. Fight to survive as Enzo Favara and prove your worth to the Cosa Nostra in this immersive third-person action-adventure set during a dangerous, unforgiving era. Enzo will do anything for a better life. After a brutal childhood of forced labor, he's ready to risk everything to become a man of honor in the Torrisi crime family. His oath to the Cosa Nostra, with all the power, temptation, and hardship it entails, is a burning reminder of this simple truth: Family Takes Sacrifice.

This thrilling narrative is brought to life by stunning visuals, cinematic storytelling, and the authentic realism that the critically acclaimed Mafia series is known for. Enzo's story unfolds in a time when skill with a stiletto blade was a deadly asset, a lupara sawed-off shotgun was a go-to firearm, murderous vendettas raged for decades, and mafiosi patrolled their protection rackets on foot, horseback, or behind the wheel of turn-of-the-century motorcars.

The rough-hewn beauty of Sicily's rugged countryside is a stark contrast to the grime of urban alleyways, but the treachery and violence of this gangland run just as deep. Rival families and their ruthless leaders wage unending turf wars in the shadows, hidden from the public eye. Trust is a fleeting rarity, and loyalties are worth killing for. You're the antihero of this thrilling 1900s story, living out every tense moment of Enzo's descent into Sicily's clandestine criminal underworld. Come face-to-face with a cast of unpredictable allies and cutthroat enemies in this classic crime drama, rich in period-authentic details that will immerse you in this treacherous Mediterranean setting.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!