Magic Forge Tycoon Set For Mid-November Launch

After having a Beta period and a free demo, Magic Forge Tycoon is ready for release as it arrives on PC via Steam in November

Article Summary Magic Forge Tycoon launches on Steam for PC on November 18, 2025, after a successful beta and demo.

Manage an astral forge, craft enchanted weapons, and influence the fate of rival kingdoms.

Master the economy, unlock tech upgrades, and handle dynamic markets shaped by wars and alliances.

Your choices and crafted weapons impact shifting economies and the destiny of nations each playthrough.

Indie game developer and publisher Clever Trickster Productions has confirmed the launch date for their upcoming title, Magic Forge Tycoon. The dev team has been testing things out for the better part of 2025 and even released a free demo for players to try on Steam. Now they're ready to publish the full version, as it arrives on November 18, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer here in the meantime, or check out the demo, which is still live.

Magic Forge Tycoon

In Magic Forge Tycoon, every hammer strike shapes history. Manage your astral forge, craft enchanted weapons, and decide the fate of warring kingdoms. Will you fuel conflicts or forge peace through your creations? Master the economy, fulfill demanding contracts from rulers and nobles, and carve your name among the greatest blacksmiths! Select the best weapon patterns, fine-tune every setting, and apply perfect enchantments for unmatched quality, find the perfect balance between style and durability to create exceptional weapons, and increase productivity to optimize your output and craft masterpieces fit for kings.

Purchase new technologies to speed up production and refine your creations. Upgrade your forge to unlock advanced crafting techniques and boost production capacity. Invest in research to discover new weapon designs and exotic resources. Buy and sell materials in a dynamic market influenced by wars, alliances, and resource scarcity. Stockpile raw materials, anticipate price fluctuations and kingdom conflicts to secure the best deals. Manage resources wisely—poor investments or shortages can cost you dearly! Complete contracts for rival factions and watch your weapons reshape the balance of power.

Accumulate Favor Points to unlock better contracts, political perks, and exclusive forge bonuses. Establish trade outposts in strategic regions to expand your influence and gather crucial intelligence. Your economic choices can make a kingdom thrive… or bring about its downfall. Wars, alliances, and economies shift dynamically, presenting new challenges every playthrough. Every forged weapon leaves a mark on history. Will you be a peacemaker or a war profiteer? Magic Forge Tycoon blends intuitive gameplay with deep management mechanics in a living, reactive world. Expand your forge, master the trade, and see how your creations shape the destiny of nations. Forge your legacy in fire and steel!

