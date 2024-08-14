Posted in: Card Games, Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: MTG, WotC

Magic: The Gathering Announces New Foundations Beginner Box

Magic: The Gathering is taking the game back to basics with a new box set, as you can teach new players the game with Foundations

Article Summary Magic: The Gathering’s new Foundations box set teaches the game basics with simplified mechanics.

The box includes ten decks, a board, rules book, counters, and dice, ensuring a comprehensive starter kit.

Play tutorial games with Cats and Vampires decks and explore more mechanics with themed Jumpstart packets.

Foundations launches on November 15, 2024, offering a guided learn-to-play experience for new MTG players.

Wizards of the Coast revealed a brand new boxed set for Magic: The Gathering, as they take the game back to basics with Foundations. This is the quintessential Starter Set for MTG, as this box will teach you how to play the game without any of the dozens of additions that are currently a part of the meta. Along with having a board to play on to show you how to properly lay out your deck and playing field, it comes with ten different small decks you can use to play games and learn all the mechanics across every color, as well as learn some of the staples of the game in quick-play rounds.

We had a chance to play against the game's Executive Producer, Max McCall, back at GenCon 2024, as he showed us the ins and outs of this box. The games are very quick and easy to understand, and they come complete with small pamphlets letting you know what's inside each deck, counters for creatures, two D20 to keep track of health, and an overall rules book to answer any questions you may have in case an issue pops up, and you're unsure how to approach it. They'll also have smaller editions, like the one you see here, that specifically have decks catered to Cats and Vampires. The boxes will be accompanied by a Starter Collection, much like other editions have released booster packs. The set will officially hit shelves on November 15, 2024.

Magic: The Gathering – Foundations

Foundations is the quintessential Magic set where you can meet Magic's most popular characters, raise zombies or cats, and strategically command armies or ancient power. Foundations covers Magic's greatest hits across its storied history and is the perfect way to start, return to, or continue your Magic card collection. The Foundations Beginner Box is the best way to learn how to play and includes all essentials for your first game of Magic: The Gathering.

Guided Learn-To-Play Experience: Start by playing a tutorial game with two 20-card decks (Cats and Vampires), each with a step-by-step guide booklet that will walk you through your first five turns.

Start by playing a tutorial game with two 20-card decks (Cats and Vampires), each with a step-by-step guide booklet that will walk you through your first five turns. Shuffle & Play With Themed Decks: Once you've learned the basics, grab two themed Jumpstart packets each, shuffle them together to create 40-card decks and let the Magic begin; with eight themed packets, you can mix and match themes and colors to find which playstyle you like best.

Once you've learned the basics, grab two themed Jumpstart packets each, shuffle them together to create 40-card decks and let the Magic begin; with eight themed packets, you can mix and match themes and colors to find which playstyle you like best. Everything You Need To Play: This Beginner Box includes everything you and a friend need to play, including two playmats that will show you where to place your cards, two spindowns to track your life totals, and a rules reference booklet to answer any questions you have along the way.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!