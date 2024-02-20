Posted in: Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: Magic: The Gathering - Fallout

Magic: The Gathering – Fallout Reveals Cards & Deck Details

Wizards of the Coast dropped new details about the cards coming to the Magic: The Gathering - Fallout set, arriving in March.

Article Summary Wizards of the Coast unveils the Magic: The Gathering - Fallout set.

Four unique Commander Decks based on the Fallout universe revealed.

The set features iconic characters and lore from the Fallout series.

Collector Boosters contain exclusive Fallout-themed cards and perks.

Wizards of the Coast released new details about the Magic: The Gathering – Fallout set, including a look at many of the cards you'll find in the sets. The team has worked with Bethesda Softworks to bring out the best of the franchise as they have focused on characters, settings, items, creatures, and references from the major titles in the franchise. So you're getting some Grade-A content from the first three titles, New Vegas, and Fallout 76. The cards have been packaged into four Commander Decks, as well as Booster Sets and Booster Displays, giving you a new kind of deck to take opponents on. Some of the cards in here will send some chills down your back, as they have added powerful choices, including bringing back one of the most devastating cards of all time in "Ravages Of War." We have a sample of what's coming for you to check out below and details on all four decks, as the set will be released on March 8, 2024.

Magic: The Gathering – Fallout

Scrappy Survivors

Scrounge up everything you need to defeat your enemies! This 100-card deck introduces 38 never-before-seen Magic cards featuring fan-favorite characters, thematic game mechanics, and art that explores the post-nuclear, alternate-reality world of Fallout.

Hail, Caesar

Lead your army to a ruthless military victory with Caesar! This 100-card deck introduces 37 never-before-seen Magic cards featuring fan-favorite characters, thematic game mechanics, and art that explores the post-nuclear world of the Fallout series.

Mutant Menace

Place your belief in The Wise Mothman! This 100-card deck introduces 41 never-before-seen Magic cards featuring fan-favorite characters, thematic game mechanics, and art that explores the post-nuclear, alternate-reality world of Fallout.

Science!

Harness the power of technology to fight for the fate of Earth! This 100-card deck introduces 38 never-before-seen Magic cards featuring fan-favorite characters, thematic game mechanics, and art that explores the post-nuclear, alternate-reality world of Fallout.

Collector Boosters & Booster Display

The vault is open! These boosters are so overstuffed with perks for Fallout fans, they'll test the limits of your carrying capacity. Expect to encounter Borderless Vault Boy Cards, Showcase Pip-Boy Frames, Serialized Bobblehead cards, Rares and/or Mythics, Traditional Foils, and Extended-Art cards.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!