Magic: The Gathering Online Reveals New Vintage Cube Tournament

Daybreak Games unveiled a new spin for their Magic: The Gathering Online esports tournaments with the reveal of Vintage Cube Live.

Article Summary Daybreak Games introduces Magic Online Vintage Cube Live, a new esports tournament.

Compete in Qualifiers starting July 19 for a final showdown at MagicCon: Las Vegas.

Finalists to draft from a $65K Prize Cube including a Black Lotus and Power Nine.

Winners keep all drafted cards, ensuring every card finds a player's collection.

Daybreak Games and their partner Ultimate Guard have revealed a brand new take on their Magic: The Gathering Online esports series with the new Vintage Cube tournament. The event will officially be called Magic Online Vintage Cube Live, and it will take place over the course of several weeks, ending at MagicCon: Las Vegas in late October. There, the final eight players will take place in a live and in-person final draft as they vie for a piece of the $65K physical Prize Cube. That cube will come with genuine copies of the Black Lotus card and the rest of the Power Nine, plus the players will be able to keep the cards that they draft. We have more info about it below, as you can get the full details on their website.

Magic Online Vintage Cube Live

Magic Online is the most popular way to play the Vintage Cube format, thanks to the vast library of cards that have been added during its 22-year history. It's also where players can qualify for the Vintage Cube Draft of a lifetime beginning on July 19! To win a spot in the finals, players will need to win their way through a series of three Magic Online Vintage Cube qualifying events:

Sweep a MagicCon Draft League to earn a 64-Player Draft Entry Token.

Win a MagicCon 64-Player Draft to earn an invite to a Vegas Qualifier.

to earn an invite to a Vegas Qualifier. Go 3-0 in your Vegas Qualifier to punch your ticket to Las Vegas for the finals!

In addition to a spot in the Finals Draft, the eight competitors who win Vegas Qualifiers will also win round-trip flight to the event, lodging in Las Vegas, and a MagicCon 3-Day Badge. The Finals will be a single-elimination draft of the Prize Cube. And what cards will be in it? The complete list will unfold this summer, but as a starting point, the Prize Cube will contain all the out-of-print cards that have been in every iteration of the Magic Online Vintage Cube under Daybreak Games.

That's an impressive list that includes the Power Nine, all 10 of the original "dual lands," and many iconic cards from early Magic such as Library of Alexandria, Mishra's Workshop, Mana Crypt, Gaea's Cradle, Mox Diamond, and Lion's Eye Diamond. All told, the Prize Cube's contents are guaranteed to be valued over $65,000 by an independent expert. Players will keep every card they draft, and all undrafted cards will be awarded to the eight finalists so that every card in the Prize Cube will go home with one of the players!

