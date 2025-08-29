Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, Magic: The Gathering, PAX West, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: marvel, PAX West 2025, spider-man

Magic: The Gathering Reveals More Marvel's Spider-Man At PAX West

Magic: The Gathering took time during PAX West 2025 to show off more cards coming to the Marvel's Spider-Man set, coming out next month

Article Summary Magic: The Gathering unveils new cards from the Universes Beyond Marvel's Spider-Man set at PAX West 2025

Classic Spider-Man villains and heroes appear, drawing inspiration from 60 years of Marvel comics

Set introduces new Pick-Two Draft format and bonus sheets, plus iconic comic book cover-inspired cards

Infinity Stones, including the Soul Stone, make their debut in Magic: The Gathering for this set

During PAX West 2025, the crew of Magic: The Gathering took the stage to show off more cards for the upcoming Universes Beyond set of Marvel's Spider-Man. This showcase was their chance to tsalk about what you'll find in the set, highlighting several cards and additions coming to the mix, without totally spoiling everything on the way.

During the hour-long livestream, which you can check out the video for above, we got a look at several of the villains that will be a part of the set. Including multiple looks at Venom, Norman Osborne, the Green Goblin, Dr. Octavius, and multiple members of the Sinister Six. Specifically, the original Sinister Six as first appeared in the comics. It's pretty clear that the crew who worked on this are well-versed comic book fans as they pulled references from over 60 years of comics to make sure the set shone and stood out across multiple eras and storylines. Especially when we got to the Showcase Scene cards, which mix an iconic scene that looks like it came from one of the comics with a set of actions to play throughout the game. You'll also see borderless costume change cards, as villains and heroes can go from their normal persona to their costumed persona.

Multiple cards also take cues from legendary comic book covers, including those made by artists such as Jack Kirby, Todd McFarlane, John Romita Sr., Mike Zeck, Bob McLeod, and others. The team also revealed they would be bringing the Infinity Stones to Magic: The Gathering, which, depending on the kind of Marvel fan you are, will either make you excited or fill you with doom of what'sto come. For this specific set, they'll be adding the Soul Stone, with three versions of the card that appear in the set.

Some of the new additions with this set include the addition of the new Pick-Two Draft format, where you'll draw two cards each turn instead of just one, giving you more opportunities to make a set how you want out of a tournament than hoping for scraps halfway through a pack. You'll also see full Bonus Sheet details added, as well as new Welcome Decks for those who want to learn how to play. Enjoy checking out all of the cards in this post as Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man will be released on September 26, 2025.

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man marks the beginning of a new chapter in the Magic | Marvel collaboration, following the fan-favorite Secret Lair drop earlier this year and at the end of 2024. This set invites players into a web of thrilling encounters, with cards featuring Spider-Man, Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, along with villains including Venom, Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, and more.

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man brings the excitement of high-flying action and heroics to dynamic card treatments through original artwork and gameplay mechanics that reflect Spider-Man's agility, ingenuity, and unbreakable sense of responsibility.

