Pokémon TCG Graded "Yellow Cheek" Pikachu On Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals primarily in auctions for comics, video games, trading cards, and other such collectibles, has put a rare, Gem Mint 10-graded "yellow cheek" variant copy of Pikachu from the Base Set of the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! This Pikachu card is remarkably hard to find, especially in this condition, partly due to its status as a variant from the typical red cheek variety of this card from the Pokémon TCG. Prospective bidders have until Tuesday, September 14th, to place a bid on this fantastic and well-preserved trading card.

One of the most popular Pokémon in the franchise where the collective of creatures gets their name, Pikachu, is well known for having red cheeks. So this variant is relatively unheard of by more recent fans of the series, save for the most avid collectors. However, despite the hype, Heritage Auctions estimates the frequency of seeing this variant in the set as opposed to the "typical" red cheek version at 50/50. Even so, this otherwise common card is already fetching triple digits in this auction. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

The fan-favorite Pokémon is centerstage on this first edition card from the set that started it all, Base Set. What makes this card rare you ask? Well, this card is the Yellow Cheeks variant of the card. Pikachu was released with either yellow or red cheeks during the first edition and Shadowless releases of the Base Set, the split is around 50/50. The artwork is done by Mitsuhiro Arita. PSA has certified 879 copies earning GEM MINT 10 grade.

If you are looking to place a bid on this popular and beautifully preserved copy of Pikachu from the Pokémon TCG, please kindly remember that you have until Tuesday, September 14th, to do so. You can find the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!