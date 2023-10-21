Posted in: Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: Magic: The Gathering - Fallout

Magic: The Gathering Reveals Several Cards For The New Fallout Set

The next major crossover coming to Magic: The Gathering will be the new Fallout set, which is currently schedule for March 2024.

Wizards of the Coast dropped new information and card previews for the next Magic: The Gathering crossover set with Fallout. The team provided a first look at the new set, bringing the iconic Bethesda Softworks series over to the collectible trading card game as part of their Universes Beyond series. We have some of their notes as well as a ton of cards for you to look at below, as the set will be launched next March.

"Four new Commander Decks featuring key characters, weapons, abilities, and lands from many of the Fallout games will be released on March 8, 2024. Special card treatments will showcase the Pip-Boy display, well known for its green and black informational display in the video games. The Commander Decks are themed to key elements in Fallout – Survival, Technology, Military, and Mutants. Each deck features a face card of an iconic character that is representative of the theme – Dogmeat, Dr. Madison Li, Caesar, and Mothman."

"Survival decks will rely on players to scavenge for food, tools, and allies for success. Dogmeat, a German Shepherd companion from many of the Fallout games, will lead your search to victory, and the Junk token mechanic will let players sacrifice it to draw cards. Technology decks call upon high-tech energy weapons, scientists, synthetic beings, and pre-war robots to do your bidding. Artifacts can generate Energy, a returning mechanic fit for the world of Fallout, powering your way to a win. Dr. Madison Li, one of the most prominent scientists in the Fallout universe, is the Commander for this deck."

"Military decks are championed by the leaders of militant factions and their soldiers as well as Wasteland Raiders. Caesar, a militaristic dictator who wanted to conquer post-war America in Fallout: New Vegas, will command the armies in this deck and make use of a brigade of cloned creatures. Mutant decks will showcase Fallout's dangerous and strange mutated creatures. The Mothman from Fallout 76 headlines the deck filled with powerful creatures, like Feral Ghouls. Radiation tokens can impact your opponent's deck or power up your own deck with rad counters."

"In addition, Saga cards tell the stories of the atom-punk, alternate reality America. There are Pip-Boy framed cards in the main decks and borderless Vault Boy cards in the Fallout art style in Collector Boosters. Basic full art lands will show off the haunting and dangerous environments from the Fallout games. This is the first time Magic: The Gathering has introduced a sci-fi, post-nuclear theme to our decks."

"Magic: The Gathering – Fallout combines the strategic depth of MTG with the post-nuclear, dystopian RPG world of Fallout. Fans of both popular franchises will find something to love in these decks. Whether it is the exciting play experience or the beautiful art treatment in the cards, these decks are sure to occupy a "vaulted" place in any Magic game and collection."

