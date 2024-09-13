Posted in: Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: Duskmourn: House Of Horror, MTG, WotC

Magic: The Gathering Shares More About Duskmourn Commander Decks

Wizards of the Coast dropped new details this morning about the Magic; The Gathering Commander Decks for Duskmourn: House of Horror

The set features four decks, including Jump Scare, Miracle Worker, Death Toll, and Endless Punishment.

Endless Punishment is led by Valgavoth, aiming to haunt and torture the survivors.

Duskmourn introduces Archenemy mode, where three players face one with unique schemes.

Wizards of the Coast has revealed new details about the upcoming Magic: The Gathering Commander Decks that will be added to Duskmourn: House of Horror. The team will release four decks for the new horror set, three of them taking the viewpoint of the survivors who are trying to escape this realm of fear, while the fourth… not so much.

As you can see here from the packaging, the first three are called Jump Scare, Miracle Worker, and Death Toll, all of which have been put in the position of trying to use specific color combos to fend off any evil and come out successful in one shape or another. The fourth, however, is called Endless Punishment and is taken from the view of Valgavoth, who is trying to haunt, torture, and overtake those who have found their way into his world.

As with all commander decks, there is a main character for all of them, as you have three survivors and Valgavoth themselves, all with their own special abilities to help you win. They all come with pre-constructed decks that you can use and reshape how you see fit or play as-is. We have a sample of the cards you'll get from the decks below, as they will be released with the main set on September 27, 2024.

Magic: The Gathering – Duskmourn: House Of Horror

Experience the thrill of overcoming impossible odds and uncover chilling secrets in Magic's first contemporary horror set. "Who will survive, and what will be left of them?" That's a question both Magic fans and our story protagonists will be asking themselves. Duskmourn: House of Horror takes place on a new plane, Duskmourn, inspired by the genre of modern horror from the 1980s up through the present day. But there's a twist! Duskmourn isn't just any plane; it's an infinite haunted house populated by horrors, nightmares, and other terrifying entities. And just like with any good piece of horror media, we have one more surprise for you! In Duskmourn: House of Horror, the Commander decks have something returning that has been requested for years: Archenemy! This optional game mode pits three players against one. But don't worry if you're the one flying solo—you'll have a special set of twisted schemes at your disposal.

