Magic: The Gathering: Signed Black Lotus Stolen From CA Game Store

An exceedingly rare Black Lotus card from Magic: The Gathering, bearing signatures from both the artist of the card Christopher Rush and the game's creator Richard Garfield, was stolen from a local game store in Southern California this past Friday, January 7th. The store's owners are now looking to get the card back and have provided details about the incident as well as a camera footage image capture of the alleged suspect.

According to the social media post on multiple outlets by Finch and Sparrow Games of Signal Hill, California:

Hey team. Help us by getting the word out. We just had our Beta Black Lotus stolen. Pictured attached for details and picture of the person who stole the card as well. This card is super identifiable and people don't just walk up with a Beta Lotus. Lotus is beta, and double signed by Garfield and Rush. Garfield in pen above the text box and Rush in gold ink near the bottom of the text box. Getaway car. Toyota/honda sedan. Partial plate: begins with "8W" possibly "8WJ" or "8W9J". If you see it on Facebook, Offerup, or at a store, please reach out to us. We appreciate you all. Stay safe.

According to Finch and Sparrow owner Michael Aust, "The most important thing as of now is securing the Lotus. We've offered to reimburse anyone's expense regarding this. [We] would rather secure the product via a transaction."

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this stolen Magic: The Gathering card can contact Finch and Sparrow Games through either the store's email address (mike@finchandsparrowgames.com) or by calling the store directly at 1 (562) 249-8172.