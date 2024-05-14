Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Whitethorn Games | Tagged: Magical Delicacy, Skaule, Steven Kaule

Magical Delicacy Confirms Release Window For This Summer

Whitethorn Games have confirmed we'll see Magical Delicacy sometime this Summer, but have not locked in a release date.

Indie game developer Skaule (Steven Kaule) and publisher Whitethorn Games have confirmed that Magical Delicacy will be coming out this Summer. Its been a minute since we've heard anything about the game, as the game about cooking and witchcraft is still in development. But we do know the game will arrive on both PC and Xbox in the next few months. In the meantime, enjoy the latest trailer while we wait for a release date.

Magical Delicacy

Take on the role of the young witch Flora, who travels to the adventurer's town of Grat to grow her magical skills and cook enchanting delicacies for the townsfolk. Collect an assortment of inspiring ingredients from shops, foraging through the town, and by growing them in your garden, cook up a storm in your upgradeable kitchen using a variety of tools and deliver your meals to fulfill the orders from hungry townsfolk. Explore the unfamiliar town of Grat, learn new ways to traverse, discover secrets, and experience a unique and witchy world one dish at a time. In this Metroidvania-inspired wholesome cooking game, players will take on the role of Flora, a young witch who cooks magical delicacies from a vast collection of ingredients in her shop. Explore the unfamiliar town of Grat and deliver these tasty treats to the townsfolk, learn new ways to traverse, discover secrets, and experience a unique and witchy world one dish at a time.

