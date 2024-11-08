Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Magical Delicacy

Magical Delicacy Receives New Post-Launch Update

Magical Delicacy has a new update available, bringing with it a new field guide, improved tutorials, and other improvements

Indie game developer Skaule and publisher Whitethorn Games have released a new update for Magical Delicacy this week, bringing in a few new content options. The update has given players some updated tutorials, new details for the game's map, a new field guide, and more. We have the finer details of the update below as the content is now live.

Magical Delicacy – Version 1.1

A New Field Guide: Purchased from Sana, a new keepsake will unlock the Field Guide page in your Grimoire, allowing you to view all sorts of information about discoverable ingredients.

Purchased from Sana, a new keepsake will unlock the Field Guide page in your Grimoire, allowing you to view all sorts of information about discoverable ingredients. New Map Details: Colo has been working away at new items for you to collect, including new field markers, which automatically identify the location of collectible plants you've discovered. New Delivery Markers, once purchased, will also automatically display the location of characters who have placed orders with you to ensure a smooth delivery of your dishes.

Colo has been working away at new items for you to collect, including new field markers, which automatically identify the location of collectible plants you've discovered. New Delivery Markers, once purchased, will also automatically display the location of characters who have placed orders with you to ensure a smooth delivery of your dishes. New Time Passing Mechanic: Locate the new Pocket Watch tool, and then grab a seat on one of the many benches — with new ones added throughout the town — that can be found in Grat to quickly pass the time while you wait for the day to pass.

Locate the new Pocket Watch tool, and then grab a seat on one of the many benches — with new ones added throughout the town — that can be found in Grat to quickly pass the time while you wait for the day to pass. Improved Tutorials: New early-game tutorials and improved tutorials have been added. But what if you forgot what to do? With the new update, you can now revisit tutorials you have completed by selecting "Tutorials" in the Grimoire.

New early-game tutorials and improved tutorials have been added. But what if you forgot what to do? With the new update, you can now revisit tutorials you have completed by selecting "Tutorials" in the Grimoire. Other Improvements: But wait — there's more! Storage unit menus can now be accessed while cooking, ingredients can be filtered by rarity, and possible and current enhancements based on cooking tools you have available, and, in the unlikely event your platform is out of bounds, a new "Unstuck" button has been added to come to your rescue! In addition, a number of bug fixes have been added to help polish the overall experience.

