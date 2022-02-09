Magipanels Will Be Released Digitally & For Game Boy

There's a brand new old-school Game Boy title on the way as players will soon be able to get their hands on Magipanels. This particular title is a combination release from retro publisher Incube8 Games, indie developer Bownly, and games producer Spacebot Interactive. The plan for the game is that they will be releasing an old-school physical copy set for the original Nintendo Game Boy complete with a physical cartridge, as well as a digital release. As you can see from the image below, you'll be getting everything inside a sealed box, along with the game cartridge, a sticker sheet, and a proper game manual. While all of this is super cool to see, it's missing one thing: a proper release date. We'll keep an eye on it and see when that will come around, but at the moment, the best we know is that it will be released in 2022. In the meantime, here's a little info from the devs about the game itself.

Magipanels is a talent show-type event that attracts various magic users from all across the world. Contestants compete to demonstrate their magical prowess, the process of which is abstracted out into the form of the puzzle gameplay: the Magipanels grid, a device designed to be manipulated by channeling one's magic into it. Magipanels is a modern take on the match 3 genre that feels right at home on the Nintendo Game Boy. Manipulate panels on the grid one column or row at a time to form matches and earn a high score! Use character-specific abilities to radically alter the grid in your favour! The game includes a number of unlockables, for a total of 8 playable characters, 16 panel themes, 5 songs, and a couple of extra secret mysteries!