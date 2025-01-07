Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, MAINGEAR, Video Games | Tagged: CES 2025, Shroud

Maingear Reveals Multiple PC Tower Designs During CES 2025

Maingear arrived at CES 2025 with a nbumber of new gaming towers to show off from Apex Rush and Apex Force, plus the Shroud Collection

Article Summary Maingear unveils Apex Force with panoramic tempered glass and advanced cooling at CES 2025.

Apex Rush debuts a dual-chamber design and customizable painted chassis art for gaming enthusiasts.

Shroud Collection features a unique panoramic glass design with top-tier gaming components.

High-end options include latest CPUs, NVIDIA GPUs, DDR5 RAM, and customizable cooling solutions.

Maingear came to CES 2025 with a number of new reveals, as they showed off different designs and improvements to their line of PC gaming towers. The team revealed what they have in store for their Apex Force and Apex Rush lines, while also showing off a new collection working with creator Shroud. We have the details below as they can all be seen in Las Vegas this week at the event.

Maingear at CES 2025

Apex Force

The Apex Force features a full-tower chassis design based on the popular Phanteks NV9, concealed rear external cable management, and panoramic tempered glass panels trimmed with a diffused illuminated edge, that maximizes the premium aesthetics of the Force. Inside, it's immediately noticeable that Maingear spent countless hours precisely engineering the APEX hardline cooling system with 10-degree offset tubing to perfectly mate with the chassis' unique design language, making the Force a masterpiece of functional design and engineering. Upgradable RGB lighting accentuates the cooling components and premium hardware perfectly. Beyond the jaw-dropping aesthetics, it offers unparalleled CPU and GPU cooling with dual 420mm ultra-thick (60mm) radiators, each topped with three 140mm thick (30mm) fans that far surpass the cooling requirements of this sleek desktop's demanding components. Designed for high-fidelity gaming, the Force keeps its cool but packs serious heat. Customers can opt for the latest and highest-performance CPUs from Intel and AMD, as well as the latest and highest-tier NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs.

With 65mm of bottom intake clearance, the Force's vertical airflow system maintains cooler temperatures and quiet performance, utilizing the GPU loop to draw in cool air through the lower radiator and efficiently purging heat from the system through the CPU loop's upper radiator. Regular cooling maintenance and pump replacement are simplified with Apex Force's redesigned quick-disconnect drain ports and pump locations, each accessible by removing a single panel. Customization options are extensive, with various coolant colors per loop, tubing materials, fittings, and cable sleeving colors, ensuring your system is uniquely yours. Supporting MG-RC rear connection motherboards, the Force eliminates visible motherboard cables for a clean, minimalist look. High-performance components like ultra-high-speed DDR5 memory and Gen4 NVMe SSDs ensure lightning-fast load times and low latency. Precision optimization balances airflow and pressure for whisper-quiet acoustics with a bloatware-free operating system tailored for peak performance out of the box.

Chassis: Phanteks NV9 (Full-tower)

Motherboard: Top-tier Z890 and X870E motherboards from Asrock, Asus, and MSI

CPU: Latest high-end processors from Intel and AMD

GPU: Latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs

RAM: Up to 48GB T-Force Extreme RGB DDR5 8000MHz (and up to 96GB at 6400MHz)

Storage: Up to 8TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSDs

Cooling: 2x 420mm x 60mm radiators, 6x 140mm x 30mm RGB fans, Custom APEX Integrated Cooling System, Separate GPU and CPU dual loop system, Easily accessible drain and fill ports, serviceable pump, quick disconnects on drain ports for easy maintenance

Power: Up to 1600W 80+ Platinum PSU

Aesthetics: Acrylic and metal hard tubing with 10-degree offset to match case design, premium metal fittings in various colors, dual coolant color options, translucent and opaque coolant colors available, diffused RGB trim kit, motherboard and case RGB control with separate cooling loop zones.

Apex Rush

The Apex Rush returns with a new dual-chamber mid-tower design with a panoramic tempered glass enclosure engineered to showcase the system's premium hardware and MaingearMaingear's impeccable craftsmanship from every angle. But it doesn't stop there. With the new RUSH chassis, Maingear introduces a variety of customization capabilities, including a variety of hard and soft tubing options, as well as the ability to customize your system with painted chassis art available in three bespoke designs with physical matte and gloss layers for visual dimensionality.

When it comes to keeping things cool, Maingear custom-developed and optimized its single-loop cooling system for uncompromising performance and efficiency. The dual 360mm radiators and six 120mm x 30mm fans deliver exceptional vertical cooling; in tandem, a rear-mounted, reverse-blade intake fan produces positive case pressure, purging heat while minimizing dust collection within the chassis. The exclusive Apex liquid cooling system combines a quiet pump and a high-capacity reservoir crafted from acrylic and parallel tubing with precision bends for premium performance and visual appeal. Designed to deliver crushing performance for all modern titles, the Apex Rush from Maingear is equipped with the latest and greatest premium processors from Intel and AMD, as well as the latest and best NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs. Engineered for easy maintenance, the RUSH includes screw-free removable panels that offer quick and easy access to the cooling system's quick disconnect drain, fill ports and pump.

Chassis: Lian-Li O11 EVO RGB (Mid-tower)

Motherboard: Top-tier Z890 and X870E motherboards from Asrock, Asus, and MSI

CPU: Latest high-end processors from Intel and AMD

GPU: Latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs

RAM: Up to 48GB T-Force Extreme RGB DDR5 8000MHz (and up to 96GB at 6400MHz)

Storage: Up to 8TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSDs

Cooling: 2x 360mm radiators, 7x 120mm RGB fans (Upgradable), Custom APEX Integrated Cooling System, Easily accessible drain and fill ports, serviceable pump, quick disconnects on drain ports for easy maintenance

Power: Up to 1600W PSU

Aesthetics: Soft vinyl or Neoprene tubing with optional braided sleeving or Acrylic and Metal hard tubing, Premium metal fittings in various colors, translucent and opaque coolant color options, braided cable sleeving, motherboard and case RGB control with diffused lighting

Shroud Collection

The Maingear Shroud's stunning chassis features a UniSheet heat-formed panoramic glass case design that showcases every system component to its max RGB glory. The shroud Signature Edition also includes a unique in-case LCD screen, Shroud's oversized signature on the glass GPU airflow intake director, and a serialized badge inspired by his pinball machine collection. Each system is personalized as a 'badge of honor,' showcasing the serialized order number and build date, as well as CPU and GPU specs. When it came to putting shroud's name on the system, Maingear outfitted it with the industry's highest-performance components, which, when combined, deliver an unbeatable gaming experience. With these top-tier components, gamers can expect blistering speed, ultra-high frame rates, and a smooth, quiet operation.

Chassis: Maingear shroud Signature Edition (based on the HS 420 VGPU chassis from HAVN) Available in Black or White

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D The fastest gaming CPU on the market

GPU: Latest top-tier NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU The best GPU available from NVIDIA with DLSS, RTX Ray-tracing and Reflex low-latency technology

Motherboard: AsRock Phantom Gaming X870E Nova WiFi Premium power delivery with 20+2+1 VRM Design Premium server-grade low-loss PCB with 2oz copper inner layers 20K Black capacitors with 1000uF Capacitance

RAM: 48GB T-Force Xtreem ARGB 8000MHz CL34 Fine-tuned in house to maximize memory clock speed and stability Stunning uni-body RGB diffuser design

Storage: 2TB T-Force Cardea A440 Gen4 M.2 SSD (7000Mbps/6900Mbs High-speed gaming drive with maximum stability

Power Supply: 1200W FSP PTM Pro Gen5 80+/Cybernetics Platinum Japanese capacitors Braided Sleeved Cables/Extensions matching chassis color

Cooling: Maingear Epic 420mm AiO Liquid Cooler Liquid-metal thermal interface material with CPU 420mm of 25mm thick radiator heat dissipation with triple 30mm Phanteks D30-140 fans



