Maliki: Poison Of The Past Drops Launch Trailer With Release

Check out the official launch trailer for Maliki: Poison Of The Past as the game is now available on PC and Nintendo Switch

Article Summary Discover Maliki: Poison of the Past, now available on PC and Nintendo Switch.

Engage with a narrative RPG featuring unique turn-based combat with temporal manipulation.

Build your sanctuary in the Domain with crafting, cooking, and cultivating the Thousand Roots Tree.

Experience vibrant graphics and storytelling, blending French and Japanese styles.

Indie game developer Blue Banshee and publisher Ankama Games released a new trailer today for the game Maliki: Poison of the Past. This is the official launch trailer for the title, as it comes out today for both PC on Steam and the Ankama Launcher, as well as the Nintendo Switch. Enjoy the trailer as you get a look at some of the cinematic and well as the gameplay in this new cozy narrative RPG based on the design and flow of graphic novels.

Maliki: Poison of the Past

In the near future, humanity is teetering on the edge of extinction, subjugated by the fearsome Poison, a plant monster that alters the space-time continuum. Led by the enigmatic Maliki, a handful of temporal survivors have joined forces and are coordinating their efforts from the Domaine, a haven outside of time that is so far safe from the threat.

A quirky and engaging narrative – In a world where a defeated humanity clashes with invasive and vengeful natural forces, a small group of colorful adventurers attempts to restore balance to the world and save their home. But who is Poison? What is Maliki hiding? Can we pet the cats?

– In a world where a defeated humanity clashes with invasive and vengeful natural forces, a small group of colorful adventurers attempts to restore balance to the world and save their home. But who is Poison? What is Maliki hiding? Can we pet the cats? Battles of a new kind – Utilize a unique mechanic in turn-based combat: temporal manipulation! Alter the course of time to create powerful combos between allies, shift your opponents into the past, and chain your attacks by sliding them into the future!

Utilize a unique mechanic in turn-based combat: temporal manipulation! Alter the course of time to create powerful combos between allies, shift your opponents into the past, and chain your attacks by sliding them into the future! A refuge outside of time and chaos – Between temporal explorations, the Domain is the ideal place to recharge your batteries. Develop your haven of peace: plant, harvest, cook, tinker, and nurture the Thousand Roots Tree that holds back time!

Between temporal explorations, the Domain is the ideal place to recharge your batteries. Develop your haven of peace: plant, harvest, cook, tinker, and nurture the Thousand Roots Tree that holds back time! A unique graphic style – Bringing together the talents of renowned comic book artists and seasoned game creators, Maliki: Poison of the Past offers dynamic and vibrant graphics embracing the fusion of French visual culture and Japanese chibi.

Bringing together the talents of renowned comic book artists and seasoned game creators, Maliki: Poison of the Past offers dynamic and vibrant graphics embracing the fusion of French visual culture and Japanese chibi. 20 years of fabulous stories – A nostalgic journey for many readers, Maliki makes its first foray into the world of video games and offers a new entry point to easily discover its universe.

