Mamboo Entertainment Celebrates Milestone, Acquires TowerLands

Mamboo Entertainment announed that they have crossed a specific miletstone, and in the process, acquired the game TowerLands

Mamboo Entertainment surpasses one billion mobile game installs worldwide in just five years.

Mamboo acquires TowerLands, a top tower defense game with over 10 million installs and $15m revenue.

TowerLands blends tower defense, RPG, and strategy elements for an engaging mobile gaming experience.

Players can upgrade castles, join clans, and compete in large-scale PvP battles for rewards in TowerLands.

Mamboo Entertainment announced this morning that they have crossed a specific milestone as a mobile developer and publisher, while also acquiring the game TowerLands as part o f the announcement. According to their team, they have surpassed one billion mobile game installs worldwide, which is a hell of a feat for a company started only five years ago. The also snatched up the tower defense title from Black Bears Publishing this week, expanding their portfolio with a title that has over ten million installs and $15m revenue so far. We have more info about the game here.

TowerLands

TowerLands is an exciting defense game that combines the TD game offline genre with war strategy mechanics and role-playing video game (RPG) elements. Become a king god castle in a vast fantasy world where you must defend your castle against enemies and invade new lands. Only those who can combine appropriate defense and attack strategies will win this battle of kings! Build military structures in the city to train your army and provide it with high-quality weapons. Mine gold and build reinforcements for tower defense in case of invasion. Upgrade your turrets and fortress to defend the castle against monsters.

Hire and train new warriors to create a powerful army and take a leading position in the rankings. Carefully plan your war strategy and capture enemy towns, castles and caravans for new riches! The more gold you earn, the greater the advantage you'll have over your enemies in battle! Create or join a clan to play with friends and fight other clans together for more gold and resources. You'll have a great time with your friends during weekly battles in clan wars. Only by working together can you become stronger and more powerful. Numerous large-scale PVP battles and tempting prizes await you! TowerLands isn't just a fun Tower Defense (TD) game! It's a whole universe of strategy, featuring some great heroes. It's time to crush your worst enemies in this tower war!

