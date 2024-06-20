Posted in: Black Desert Online, Games, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Black Desert, Heidel Ball

Black Desert Announces In-Person Heidel Ball In French Village

Pearl Abyss have revealed the latest event for Black Desert in the real world, as the Heidel Ball will take place this Saturday in France.

Article Summary Black Desert's Heidel Ball goes live in France this Saturday with medieval-themed fun.

Beynac-et-Cazenac village hosts the event, drawing inspiration from in-game Heidel city.

Live keynote to reveal new game content, streamed on Twitch and YouTube at set times.

Pearl Abyss's donation supports the historic Castle of Beynac's restoration efforts.

Pearl Abyss has officially revealed their next event for Black Desert, as they will be holding a new in-person Heidel Ball live from France this Saturday. The event will take place in the pristine village of Beynac-et-Cazenac, France, happening on June 22 being broadcast live for those who are unable to make it to the event. The company plans to transport fans to "a world of medieval charm and immersive experiences inspired by the beloved game." They will be revealing new content on the way, along with several other updates that will spark the attention of fans around the globe. We have more details below and the official trailer above.

Black Desert – Heidel Ball 2024

Nestled atop the scenic Dordogne River, Beynac-et-Cazenac served as a significant inspiration for Pearl Abyss during the creation of its game, specifically the in-game city of Heidel. Adventurers attending the Heidel Ball will feel as though they are stepping directly into the game as they wander through the village's historic streets and alleys. The event will feature a variety of engaging activities, including cosplay, community gatherings, and a cocktail party. A highlight of the evening will be a lavish medieval banquet held at the majestic Castle of Beynac, situated at the pinnacle of the village. Here, Pearl Abyss will present a live keynote unveiling major upcoming content updates and offering glimpses into future plans. For those unable to attend in person, the keynote will be broadcast live on Twitch and YouTube at the following times: 07:00 (PDT) | 10:00 (EDT) | 14:00 (UTC) | 16:00 (CEST).

In a generous gesture to preserve the heritage of this historic site, Pearl Abyss has donated significant funds to the Castle of Beynac. These funds will aid in the restoration and maintenance of this beautiful landmark, ensuring it continues to captivate visitors for years to come. The Heidel Ball has garnered significant interest, with over 100 community members from 15 countries attending and more than 20 national and international media outlets confirmed to cover the event. This widespread coverage will share the magic of Beynac-et-Cazenac and the exciting announcements from Pearl Abyss with a global audience.

