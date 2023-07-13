Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 4J Studios, Manic Mechanics

Manic Mechanics Has Been Released For Nintendo Switch

4J Studios has released Manic Mechanics this week, as Nintendo Switch players can get in on the game via the eShop right now.

Indie game developer and publisher 4J Studios have released Manic Mechanics this week for the Nintendo Switch, as it's available right now in the eShop. The game has been in the works for a minute as they have been looking to create a wacky kind of co-op title revolving around making your own cars as crazy as you want them to be and then heading into the field to take on other players in a number of races and challenges. We got more info and the trailer down below.

"It's time to dust off your overalls and hitch on your toolbelt in Manic Mechanics – a chaotic couch co-op game where you and up to three fellow grease monkeys serve the car-obsessed residents of Octane Isle. Your mission? Work your way through Octane Isle's five neighborhoods, challenging the Master Mechanics that rule each part of town. Repair as many cars, trucks, choppers, tractors, mini-subs (and even UFOs) as possible to prove your worth in this hectic race against the clock."

"In Manic Mechanics, up to four players visit the motor-obsessed Octane Isle, with the goal of making a name for themselves as the best mechanics. Players challenge the Master Mechanics who rule the island to prove their pit crews are worthy of joining the mechanics guild. Fix as many vehicles (cars, trucks, helicopters, tractors, UFOs etc…) as you can before the clock times out. The harder mechanics work, the more comedic chaos ensues. Watch your back as obstacles like fuel spills, exploding tires, short-circuiting robots, stampeding cows, and alien abductions are thrown your way. Octane Isle features five different neighborhoods to experience, across 25 levels ensuring no two games are ever the same. Grab your monkey wrench and friends and settle in for a wild ride as you set out to become a master Manic Mechanic."

